Newswire Helps Hosting Automation Platform, cPanel, Improve Media and Marketing Communications Strategy

Newswire Supports cPanel by Providing the Expertise, Tools and Results to Deliver More Media Exposure in the Web Hosting Space

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / ​​​​​​cPanel, a leading hosting automation platform, has overcome the hurdle of gaining media exposure in their respective industry with the help of Newswire’s Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour. Utilizing Newswire’s industry experts and best-in-class platform, cPanel has garnered the media’s attention with features on Pulse 2.0, WiredGorilla, and Structure Research. Having an integrated media and marketing communications utility on demand has allowed Newswire to provide cPanel with proven results and performance, helping them increase their media exposure, as well as accelerate their time to market in the space.

“cPanel is a leader as a web hosting solution and worked with Newswire to help bring to light their brand by highlighting partnership stories across industry publications across the globe,” said Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. “We worked together to formulate a winning combination for their media communications objectives. By focusing on specific publications and the type of coverage they needed, we are pleased with the results achieved.”

For over 20 years, cPanel has been helping web hosting platforms grow their business, positioning them as one of the leaders in the industry. Prior to signing on with Newswire’s Guided Tour program, cPanel had been scarcely talked about in the press in their respective industry due to insufficient outreach efforts. Through Newswire’s high-tech, high-touch solution, cPanel has been able to turn their owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales. This has significantly improved its media coverage, which has accelerated its time to market.

The Guided Tour has helped position cPanel, showcasing them as the industry-leading hosting platform in the eyes of the media who cover their space. In addition, cPanel was able to increase the value of each release and lower its paid-media costs, resulting in an array of earned media mentions across different verticals.

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour empowers businesses like cPanel to penetrate new markets while lowering new customer acquisition costs by complementing their going-to-market strategies across the globe with Newswire’s people, plan, platform, production, and performance to produce targeted campaigns that are concurrently running at all times. Technology companies can now transform their owned media into the Earned Media Advantage using Newswire’s integrated media and marketing communication utility on-demand. Customers enjoy EMA GT services, which include assessment, plan and production provided by Newswire for a fraction of the cost to do it themselves. Newswire works closely with existing staff, extending their reach to rapidly deploy media campaigns that generate results. Time to market and value is accelerated while customers continue their focus on product innovation and obtaining more new accounts.

The Guided Tour eliminates the need for additional time, resources and staff to implement, operate and manage software solutions across different vendors. As a result, Newswire customers are able to increase efficiency with one platform and simplify their go-to-market success using an effective Media Strategy delivered by experts.

