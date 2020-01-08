Nutanix Attains Champion Status in 2019 Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced it has achieved Champion status in the 2019 Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix and is the highest-ranked hyperconverged infrastructure company in channel management throughout EMEA, according to the study.

The Leadership Matrix is based on 12 months of channel feedback in the Vendor Benchmark along with a Canalys expert analyst assessment of vendor performance, strategy, investments, execution and planned initiatives. To achieve Champion status, Nutanix had to be ranked among the highest partner scores with the strongest year-over-year growth in those areas.

“2019 was a year of dramatic growth for the Nutanix EMEA channel business as we introduced exciting new channel programs and drove massive joint customer momentum,” said Cyril VanAgt, Senior Director of Channel Sales in EMEA at Nutanix. “This is a proud moment for Nutanix and a validation that our continual investments in sales, marketing, and enablement resources and customer support are helping drive our partners’ success.”

Nutanix’s Champion status reflects the company’s commitment to drive simplicity and ease of doing business within the channel charter and prioritize investments that increase partner profitability. Channel partners value Nutanix’s commitment to selling primarily through channel partners and specifically ranked Nutanix among the top two in the following areas according to the December Canalys report:

Highest ranked quality of technical support to the channel

Highest ranked marketing activities and lead generation

Highest ranked on generating growth through services and support

Ranked #2 in product availability and supply

Ranked #2 in ease of doing business

“Working with the Nutanix Channel Charter team has been a true partnership since day one,” said Will Carver, UK Alliances and Partnerships Director at SCC. “Nutanix invests in SCC’s success and has armed us with the tools and knowledge needed to drive sales and support our clients.”

This news comes on the heels of impressive momentum Nutanix has seen over the last year, including new and enhanced incentive and rebate programs, additional investments in channel support and management staff, a new distributor program, new marketing and lead generation campaigns and increased technical training and certification programs for partners.

Additionally, channel partners have welcomed Nutanix’s joint go-to-market and demand generation collaborations with HCI partners including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Fujitsu, and Lenovo that enable increased choice for customers seeking hybrid cloud solutions that fit their unique needs.

“Nutanix is focused on a partner-led sales model and we’re pleased to see that our channel partners understand the value that we’re bringing to customers and their business,” said Sammy Zoghlami, SVP of Sales in EMEA at Nutanix. “We want to thank our channel partners for this joint success and look forward to driving even more customer momentum, together, in 2020.”

