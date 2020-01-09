Pacylex Discusses new oncology target and drug candidate at Biotech Showcase: PCLX-001 is getting ready to enter clinical trials

Presenting at the Biotech Showcase Monday, January 13, 2020, 4 pm PST at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

EDMENTON, ALBERTA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / PACYLEX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. a pre-IND-stage pharmaceutical company targeting hematologic cancers with a new first-in-class therapeutic, announced today that its chief executive officer, Michael Weickert, will present at the Biotech Showcase 2020 conference being held January 13-15, 2020 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco, California.

Key Takeaways

  • Pacylex is developing PCLX-001, a first-in-kind, small molecule with a novel mechanism of action believed to play a significant role in the development of certain types of blood cancers and solid tumors.
  • Data from four different preclinical models suggest that PCLX-001 has robust efficacy in leukemia and lymphoma.
  • Rapid development – on path for IND filing within 6-9 months.

About PACLYEX

Pacylex is a Canadian oncology company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta. It combines new insights from Dr. Luc Berthiaume of the University of Alberta, connecting myristoylation to cancer, with a family of myristoylation inhibitors developed for African sleeping sickness by the University of Dundee in a program funded by Wellcome Trust. PCLX-001 is the lead drug in a new class of NMT inhibitors, exploiting this new clinical target for cancer treatment. Animal dosing for IND-enabling toxicology in 2 species will finish in January 2020. Pre-IND meeting feedback from the FDA in 2019 defines a clear path to IND filing and clinical start later this year. The Phase 1 protocol is complete and principal investigators are in place at three clinical sites in Canada. Pacylex plans to close a Seed Note round of $5M USD early in 2020 and is looking to raise a $25M Series A in late 2020 to fund clinical development through Phase 2.

Contact:

Michael Weickert Ph.D
[email protected]
650-218-1840
Chief Executive Officer

