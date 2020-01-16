‘Personal Shoppers, The best kept Fashion Secrets of A-Listers,’ says Rachel Choy

UTICA, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / Instagram is a great platform to showcase your talent to the world and gain recognition for it. While there are hundreds of influencers out there creating content, there are few whose content is unique and worth a follow. Fashion influencer and personal shopper, Rachel Choy is an Instagram star whose feed is a mix of everything cute, stylish, and aesthetic.

Rachel has a Bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Technology and has worked at renowned fashion brands like Hugo Boss, Barneys and Bloomingdales. Her years of experience working as a personal shopper motivated her to start her blog and Instagram account.

Since the advent of online shopping, most people do not visit stores anymore. But Rachel believes that shopping from stores adds a personal touch to your wardrobe that online shopping can’t. “People should work with personal shoppers instead of just sitting at home and shopping online. These experts have a better knowledge of various brands, fits, and styles and can advise you on what to pick based on your complexion and body type. That’s why so many celebrities have personal shoppers. If you ask me, they are the best-kept fashion secrets of A-listers,” Rachel says.

With over 210k followers on Instagram, Rachel is a social media celebrity with an ever-increasing follower base. Her social media posts always aim to inspire her readers to have fun experiences with fashion. She is also a major fitness freak and loves to spend time at the gym and give fitness advice to her followers. Along with daily fashion and fitness, the mother of two loves to share pictures of her adorable baby girls on social media every once in a while.

Rachel Choy is using social media to give young women and mothers around the world a more stylish and fun outlook to life, one Instagram post at a time. Rachel is a personal shopper you must approach to up your fashion quotient.

