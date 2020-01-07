Professor John Hattendorf Celebrated for Dedication to the Field of Maritime History

Dr. Hattendorf channels decades of expertise into his role as emeritus professor at the Naval War College

NEWPORT, RI / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / John Hattendorf has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.

One of the most renowned and well-respected naval historians in the world according to the U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings in 2005, Professor Hattendorf began his career as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy between 1965 and 1973. Upon leaving the military, he initially taught strategy at the Naval War College as an assistant professor and an associate professor. In 1983, Professor Hattendorf was appointed professor of naval history at the Naval War College, and the following year, Ernest J. King professor of maritime history and academic director of the advanced research department.

More recently, Professor Hattendorf served as the director of the Naval War College Museum and the chairman of the maritime history department at the Naval War College from 2003 to 2016. Today, he provides his expertise to others as an emeritus professor and special advisor at the Naval War College. Over the years, he has also gained valuable experience in the field as a visiting professor of military and naval history at the National University of Singapore, serving for a year on exchange with the German Armed Forces Military History Office, and as the director of the NEH Summer Institutes in Early Modern Maritime History for the John Carter Brown Library and for Mystic Seaport. Although his career has been filled with highlights, Professor Hattendorf is particularly grateful for the opportunities to have served the U.S. Navy, pursued his graduate studies at Oxford University, and been editor-in-chief of the “Oxford Encyclopedia of Maritime History.”

A recognized expert in his field, Professor Hattendorf initially earned a Bachelor of Arts in history from Kenyon College in 1964. Subsequently, he received a diploma from the Frank C. Munson Institute of American Maritime History in 1970, a Master of Arts from Brown University in 1971, a Doctor of Philosophy in modern history from Oxford University in 1979 and a Doctor of Letters in history from Oxford in 2016.

Throughout his career, Professor Hattendorf has been affiliated with the American Historical Association, the Royal Historical Society, the Navy Records Society, the Hakluyt Society, and The North American Society for Oceanic History, The Society for Nautical Research, and the Royal Swedish Society of Naval Sciences, among others. Devoted to his field, he serves as historian for several organizations including the Naval Order of the United States, the Rhode Island Society of the Cincinnati, Society of Colonial Wars, and Sons of the Revolution. With a plethora of knowledge at his disposal, Professor Hattendorf has written many articles as well as authored, co-authored, edited, or co-edited more than fifty books, including, “England in the War of the Spanish Succession,” “Sailors and Scholars: The Centennial History of the Naval War College,” “Semper Eadem: the History of Trinity Church,” “America and the Sea,” “The Limitations of Military Power: Essays Presented to Norman Gibbs on his 80th Birthday,” “British Naval Documents, 1204-1960,” “Maritime Strategy and the Balance of Power,” “U.S. Naval Strategy: Selected Documents,” “Bibliography of the Works of Alfred Thayer Mahan,” “Ubi Sumus: The State of Naval and Maritime History,” “Doing Naval History,” “Naval History and Maritime Strategy,” “Talking About Naval History,” “Marlborough: Soldier and Diplomat,” “Charles XII: Warrior King,” and “A Redcoat in America: The Diaries of Lieutenant William Bamford, 1757-1763 and 1776.”

Due to his outstanding work, Professor Hattendorf has been recognized on many occasions. His awards include the U.S. Navy’s Distinguished Civilian Service Award and two Superior Civilian Service Awards, the Admiral of the Navy George Dewey Award from the Naval Order of the United States, the Commodore Dudley W. Knox Naval History Lifetime Achievement Award from the Naval Historical Foundation, the Alfred Thayer Mahan Award for Literary Achievement from the Navy League of the United States, the K. Jack Bauer Award for Achievement in Maritime History from the North American Society for Oceanic History, The Anderson Medal for lifetime achievement from Britain’s Society of Nautical Research, and an honorary doctorate of humane letters from Kenyon College. He has also been eponymously honored with the Hattendorf Prize for Distinguished Original Research in Maritime History at the Naval War College as well as the John B. Hattendorf Center for Maritime Historical Research. He has been additionally featured in multiple editions of Who’s Who in America, Who’s Who in the East and Who’s Who of Emerging Leaders in America. Looking toward the future, Professor Hattendorf continues to research, write, and publish in his field.

