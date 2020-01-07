Recent Offer Highlights Brand’s Signature Cheesesteak

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Charleys Philly Steaks, home to the #1 Cheesesteak in the World®, is launching an offer sure to satisfy steak cravings this winter. Featuring their signature product, the Philly Cheesesteak, the brand will be offering a small Philly Steak Original Combo at a special value price.

This offer consists of a small Philly Cheesesteak, prepared with 100% USDA Choice Steak, and topped with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and White American cheese, served with Original Fries and a regular-size drink. Customers can also upgrade to a Gourmet Combo meal for only $1, acting as a promotional layer to this limited time offer.

With the Philly Cheesesteak being the most popular menu item, this promotion is sure to please existing fans of Charleys Philly Steaks as well as introduce new customers to the brand by letting them try the signature product at a value price. The small Philly Steak Original Combo value offer is available through March 1st at all Charleys domestic locations and Army and Air Force Exchange bases worldwide.

About Charleys Philly Steaks

In 1986, Charleys redefined the Philly Cheesesteak. Today, nearly 600 locations across 46 states and 17 countries serve up the #1 Cheesesteak in The World®, made with fresh, quality ingredients, grilled-to-order the Charleys way. Also known for its loaded Gourmet Fries and refreshing Real Fruit Lemonades, Charleys Philly Steaks locations can be found in retail shopping centers, airports and United States military bases across the globe. In 2017, the menu expanded to include Boneless and Classic Wings. Select locations across the country offer this extended menu and operate under the name Charleys Philly Steaks and Wings. With more than 200 like-minded franchise partners, the restaurant is rapidly expanding its global footprint to serve up mouthwatering Philly Cheesesteaks that customers can feel good about purchasing. For every combo meal sold domestically at participating locations, 20 cents goes towards supporting at-risk children via the Charleys Kids Foundation. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

Media Contact:

Maggie Mackie

(614) 652-6808

[email protected]

SOURCE: Charleys Philly Steaks

