ReelTimes VR Series “In Front of View” New Episode “Baan Nom Maew”, Now Available “Virtually” Worldwide Starring International Superstar Front Montgomery and Daughter Leonie Montgomery

KENMORE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) ReelTime VRs the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show “In Front of View” has released its latest episode “Baan Nom Maew” which takes place at the famous Baan Nom Maew resort in Kanchanaburi, Thailand.

Baan Nom Maew is famous for being among the most beautiful backdrops for top photographers and supermodels. It has been featured in countless magazines and publications seen throughout the world and is a very exclusive boutique resort.

Front Montgomery exclaimed: “We lived at the Baan Nom Maew resort while we shot the episode and it is absolutely breathtaking. Everywhere you turn there are vibrant colors and magnificent grounds that make you feel like you are walking in a fashion magazine fantasy shoot. It is no wonder that so many tremendous models and photographers have flocked to this very unique and special place. Not to mention how well we were treated by the owner who even took time to be in part of the episode.”

The episode can be viewed in any VR portal such as Oculus, Samsung Gear VR, Vive, littlstar, Facebook 360, YouTube, and others as well. www.infrontofview.com.

ReelTime VRs VR travel series “In Front of View” is also currently featured in TIME Magazine (Jan. 20, 2020 – Vol 195 No.1) in a full-page Virtual Reality Insider promotion. On the page, the headline “Inside the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show” identifying it as ReelTime VRs “In Front of View” which stars international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery appears. Leonie is shown holding a VR headset while on the set. An image of the page can be found at www.reeltime.com.

Time is an American weekly news magazine and news website published in New York City. TIME has the world’s largest circulation for a weekly news magazine. The print edition has a readership of 26 million, 20 million of whom are based in the United States. The magazine is available in newsstands, by subscription, and online and can be subscribed to at www.time.com/magazine/.

The full-length articles referenced in TIME and Virtually everything else VR/AR-related can be seen at www.virtualrealityinsider.com. Virtual Reality Insider has long been a leader in compiling the latest news and opportunities relating to the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality industry and its impact on consumers wide.

The first season of In Front of View has been available online at YouTube, Veer, littlstar, Samsung VR, Facebook 360, Oculus, and Vimeo among others. The show has been viewed in over 40 countries on 6 continents and has won several VR awards in the travel category. In 2018-19, “In Front of Views,” the second season was filmed by ReelTime VR in Yellowstone National Park and all across Thailand

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time”, which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

