Remarkable Women of Stanley Law in Spotlight with Local Television Partnership in Advance of International Women’s Month

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2020 / The Stanley Law Offices announced it is partnering with Nexstar Media Group’s local ABC television affiliates in Syracuse, Binghamton and Watertown to recognize the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities.

In advance of International Women’s Month in March, Stanley Law is spotlighting five female attorneys for their work every day to improve public policy, social progress and quality of life.

“Half of the attorneys at Stanley Law are women,” said Joe Stanley, Partner of The Stanley Law Offices. “We are one of the area’s leading personal injury law firms in large part because of these women and their tireless dedication to excellence and producing results for our clients.”

The Stanley Law Offices recognize Stephanie Viscelli, Megan Fallon, Sheila Fallon, Valerie Didamo and Anna Robbins for their work in helping clients achieve the best possible results in legal matters, including serious personal injury, medical malpractice and workers’ compensation.

With more than 20 years of experience that includes heavy litigation representing plaintiffs and defendants in civil cases, Stephanie Viscelli is an accomplished attorney representing insurance companies, private corporations, not-for-profit entities and public entities.

Megan Fallon has more than 20 years of experience representing injured workers before the New York State Workers Compensation Board and New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division. She has extensive experience representing people with disabilities applying for Social Security benefits.

Sheila Fallon has more than 25 years of experience representing injured workers before the New York State Workers Compensation Board and New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division and has vast experience representing working with disabilities all across New York state.

With 25 years of experience in court and at negotiation, as well as her sincere desire to do the best for each client, Valerie Didamo joined the practice at Stanley Law Offices because of the firm’s high standards and compassion for the clients it represents.

After several family members get into motor vehicle accidents, one which resulted in death. Anna Robbins chose to be a plaintiff’s attorney. Her experience gives her a deeper understanding of what her clients go through, making her an even better advocate.

Last month, Nexstar announced it will be honoring Remarkable Women across the country, picking four women in each local media market to be featured on the air and on the websites of local television stations. These women will also be considered for Nextar’s nationwide 2020 Woman of the Year Award, which will be announced on March 6, 2020.



From left to right: Stephanie Viscelli, Megan Fallon, Sheila Fallon, Valerie Didamo and Anna Robbins

