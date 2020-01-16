RESAAS to Present at AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the AlphaNorth Capital Investment Conference taking place January 17-19, 2020 at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in the Bahamas.

The conference introduces select growth-stage companies to active top-level capital finance individuals through scheduled one-on-one meetings. Participants on the investor side include top brokers, portfolio managers, institutional investors and high net worth individual investors active in growth stocks and looking for new opportunities for themselves and their clients.

The event will feature senior participants from BMO Nesbitt Burns, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, CIBC Private Wealth Management, CIBC Wood Gundy, Echelon Wealth Partners, Gravitas Securities, Haywood Securities, Industrial Alliance Securities, Leede Jones Gable, Mackie Research Capital, PI Financial, PowerOne Capital Markets, Richardson GMP and Scotia Wealth Management.

RESAAS’ Chief Operating Officer, Sascha Williams, and VP Capital Markets, Don Mosher, will host individual investor meetings to discuss the Company’s recent news, successful 2019 and growth strategy for the year ahead.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform for the real estate industry that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

