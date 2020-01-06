Sklar Kirsh Elevates Two Attorneys to Partner

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh today announced it has elevated corporate transactional attorney Simone Collins and real estate attorney Brien Kelley to Partner.

“Simone and Brien are skilled, insightful and have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to deliver for our clients with the highest level of service,” said Sklar Kirsh Co-Founder Jeffrey Sklar. “They both have the acumen and character that demonstrates the future of Sklar Kirsh.”

Simone’s practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other complex investment and strategic business transactions. Simone has extensive experience advising private companies, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, business owners and investors with the structuring and negotiation of domestic and cross-border transactions, including stock and asset acquisitions and dispositions, leveraged buyouts, strategic add-ons, debt and equity financings, and other general corporate and business matters. Simone also has experience representing start-up entities, founders and entrepreneurs with entity formation, early stage financing rounds and exit planning. She has represented clients in a broad array of industries, including media and entertainment, technology, hospitality/restaurants, retail and consumer products, professional services, and manufacturing and industrials. Simone received her Bachelor’s in Finance, cum laude, from the University of Maryland and was a four-year varsity letter winner and starter on the Division I women’s soccer team. Simone received her J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Brien’s practice focuses on complex real estate transactions, with an emphasis in commercial and multi-family residential acquisitions and dispositions, real property secured financing, joint venture formation, mezzanine financing and all aspects of real estate due diligence including title and survey review. His real estate practice experience includes representation of institutional and family office real estate investors, syndicators, developers and operators, and borrowers in a broad range of real-estate-related matters. Brien attended the University of California, Los Angeles where he was a Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholar and a Ralph J. Bunche Alumni Scholar to earn his B.A., and then USC Gould School of Law where he received his J.D. Brien was a Legion Lex Merit Scholar, served as Vice-President of the Black Law Students Association and was a member of the Hale Moot Court Honors Program.

About Sklar Kirsh



Sklar Kirsh LLP is a California boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

(310) 601-6008

[email protected]