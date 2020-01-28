SMS Assist Hires Tina McNulty as Chief Marketing Officer

Experienced technology industry executive to drive brand, revenue for proptech leader

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SMS Assist announced today the hiring of Tina McNulty as chief marketing officer.

In her two decades of leading global marketing teams, McNulty has orchestrated brand awareness, pipeline acceleration, and revenue generation programs that have driven bottom-line results for many business-to-business technology companies. At SMS Assist, she will be responsible for elevating the brand and designing campaigns that enhance growth for the proptech pioneer. SMS Assist impacts how customers experience some of the nation’s biggest brands, streamlining all aspects of facilities management for residential properties, retail and restaurant chains, banks, and more.

McNulty was most recently head of marketing at Continuum, a Boston-based software as a service (SAAS) platform providing information technology solutions to global managed service providers. While there, McNulty was responsible for relaunching the corporate brand and positioning, redefining their integrated marketing strategy, and expanding their corporate events globally, doubling the customer reach.

SMS Assist’s proprietary platform, more than 900 employees, and a network of 20,000 service providers deliver optimum levels of quality, timeliness, and cost control to the nation’s biggest real estate portfolios, across more than 186,000 locations coast to coast.

“As a team, we’ve built a powerful solution that delivers on quality and timeliness to our increasingly large and diverse group of customers,” said Marc Shiffman, CEO of SMS Assist. “With her deep industry knowledge and track record of excellence, Tina is the perfect person to bolster our brand platform and drive results as we continue our rapid growth.”

SMS Assist has been one of Chicago’s fastest-growing technology companies for years, earning numerous industry recognitions from the likes of Forbes, Deloitte, and the Illinois Technology Association.

“SMS Assist has combined a best-in-class solution, seamless user experience, and an incredible team that delivers unique experiences through technology and facilities management,” McNulty said. “Their story is one worth telling, and the growth potential for the company and our market makes this an exciting move for me.”

Prior to her role at Continuum, McNulty was the vice president of strategic marketing at BMC Software, responsible for corporate positioning, thought leadership, customer experience programs, and global events strategy.

About SMS Assist

SMS Assist is on a mission to transform the facilities maintenance industry by delivering unprecedented transparency and control. More than 186,000 commercial properties—like retail stores, banks, restaurants, and more—and residential rental properties leverage our cloud-based platform to connect to more than 20,000 service providers and our operations teams that are available every second of every day.

