Spartech Names Roger Sim as New Chief Financial Officer

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announced today that Roger Sim has been named new Chief Financial Officer.

“We are excited about Roger joining us as new CFO,” said John Manzi, Spartech Executive Chairman. “Roger has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership roles and he has a proven track record in leading and supporting global manufacturing companies including businesses in the plastic packaging industries. He will be a great asset to us moving forward.”

Sim replaces Bob Robison, who is retiring after more than 25 years as a senior management executive at three plastics related manufacturing companies. He joined Spartech as CFO in 2017.

“We want to thank Bob for his strong leadership and many contributions at Spartech,” Manzi said. “He has played a key role in helping our company meet many financial goals and objectives. We wish him well in retirement.”

In his new role, Sim will support operations for finance, mergers and acquisitions, procurement, human resources, and operational efforts within Spartech.

Prior to joining Spartech, Sim was CFO for Custom Windows Systems. He previously served in similar leadership capacities for Backyard Products LLC, Innocor Inc.; Tyden Group; Global Closure Systems; Silgan Holdings; Silgan Closures; Thatcher Tubes LLC; Courtaulds Packaging/Akzo Nobel; and Arthur Andersen.

Sim has a B.S. in Joint Honors Computer Science and Accounting from the University of Manchester in England and a CPA Equivalent from the Institute of Chartered Accounts, England and Wales.

