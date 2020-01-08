StartX Med to Host Annual Event with Stanford’s Top MedTech Entrepreneurs During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

AI and predictive machine learning driving operational efficiency and extensive growth in biotech, biosensing, and synthetic biology sectors among leading MedTech topics for 2020

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–StartX, a non-profit startup community of more than 1500 Stanford alumni and faculty founders, will gather StartX Med’s leading-edge biotech, med device, AI, deep learning and digital health companies together with corporate partners and invited guests attending the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco. The event will take place 5:30-7:30pm on January 15, 2020 with the unveiling of the newly renovated Applegarth Room at The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel on Union Square, a San Francisco iconic landmark Built in 1915 and Reborn in 2020 (495 Geary Street, San Francisco).

2020 is anticipated to be a transformative year for healthcare through tech advancements with trends ranging from AI and predictive machine learning driving operational efficiency and patient outcomes to extensive growth in biotech, femtech, biosensing and synthetic biology sectors.

“We have some of the brightest minds from Stanford addressing the most critical healthcare issues of our time,” stated Joseph Huang, StartX CEO. “With a focus on bringing the best medical technologies to market, we can positively impact real patients in the real world and inspire other researchers to do the same. Since founding our medical vertical at StartX in 2012, StartX Med has supported 200 companies now worth a combined valuation of $8 billion, with a 91% success rate over 8 years.”

StartX Med entrepreneurial scientists are changing the world with medical breakthroughs and successful life-saving research trials, including an average of more than six FDA approvals per year. Clinical partners of StartX Med companies encompass more than 250 hospitals, 30,000 care centers 50,000 physicians and 65 million annual patient visits. For medical tech founders homegrown at Stanford’s School of Medicine, having intimate access to domain experts and care environments has been fundamental to their success.

As leading medical corporations and professionals from 150 countries around the world descend on the streets of San Francisco for the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, StartX is preparing for one of the most sought after parties to attend with a new venue- The Clift Royal Sonesta. StartX Cocktails with Corporates: MedTech Edition is an opportunity for top medical company decision makers to meet Stanford University’s groundbreaking innovators addressing trends in the ethical impact of AI, innovative sources of data and the fight against disease through life-saving therapies and cures.

MEDIA REGISTRATION:

Space is Limited – Register by January 10, 2020



To RSVP, please contact: Laurie Peters, StartX Communications Director



[email protected] – (818) 635-4101

About the Venue

The Applegarth Room at The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel: With significant updates, guests at The Clift Royal Sonesta Hotel will be welcomed by sophisticated and modern changes signifying a reawakening of the hotel’s original craftsmanship fused with modern day San Francisco. Designed for beauty, adaptability and convenience, The Clift will become a place that reveals the past and embraces the accelerating pace of the future. The updated ambiance will engage traditional touches while enveloping the beauty of The City by the Bay. With a nod to its iconic past, the hotel’s renovation includes dramatically updated guest rooms, an all-new modern lobby experience, and much more – all in the midst of one of the city’s most dynamic regions.

About StartX

StartX is a nonprofit organization advancing the development of Stanford’s top entrepreneurs through experiential education, access to thousands of VCs and investors, and a Who’s Who of industry leaders and serial entrepreneurs providing mentorship. The founder community consists of a diverse mix of 1500+ well-funded Growth-Stage Founders, tenured Stanford Professor Founders, and highly-successful Stanford Alumni Founders. Collectively, StartX companies have raised $7.9 billion in funding with a combined valuation of more than $22 billion to date. StartX’s Corporate Innovation program helps global corporations quickly test market-ready technology from Stanford alumni founders through structured co-creation and pilot programs. StartX continues to be a unique startup community compared to accelerators and incubators and does not take equity in companies for admittance into its programs. Ranked as a number one accelerator nationally by MIT’s Seed Accelerator Rankings Project, StartX venture funded companies have a 93% survival and acquisition rate in a wide range of industries from consumer Internet and retail products to enterprise software, biotechnology and medical devices. Please follow us @StartX.

Contacts

Laurie Peters



StartX Communications Director



[email protected]

(818) 635-4101