Stephane Etroy Joins Ares Management Corporation as Head of European Private Equity

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that Stephane Etroy is joining the firm as a Partner and Head of European Private Equity, effective February 6, 2020. Based in London, Mr. Etroy will lead Ares’ European Private Equity activities and seek to benefit from the firm’s strong European credit and real estate platforms. In addition, he will serve as a member of the Ares Private Equity Group’s Corporate Opportunities Investment Committee.

“Stephane is a highly experienced and accomplished professional in the global private equity markets with a particular focus on the European market,” said Bennett Rosenthal, Ares Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Private Equity Group. “We are very pleased to have him lead our European private equity team and we look forward to his many contributions as we continue to build our private equity presence in this strategically important region.”

“We see a significant opportunity for expansion of our private equity franchise in Europe and we believe Stephane is perfectly suited to collaborate with our existing, leading businesses in the region and execute upon our growth plans,” said David Kaplan, Ares Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of the Private Equity Group.

“I am excited to be joining Ares’ strong global platform, and I look forward to working with the talented professionals at Ares in private equity and across the firm’s Credit and Real Estate Groups in Europe,” said Mr. Etroy.

Mr. Etroy brings 18 years of global private equity experience, most recently having served as Executive Vice President and Head of Private Equity at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) in London. While at CDPQ, Mr. Etroy was responsible for the London office and sat on CDPQ’s Executive Committee and Investment-Risk Committee. Mr. Etroy joined CDPQ in September 2015 as Senior Vice-President and Co-Head of Direct Investments. Prior to that, he was a Partner at Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP in London, where he worked for more than a decade. He has a Master of Science (MSc) with a Major in Finance from HEC Paris.

About Ares Management Corporation



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating three integrated businesses across Credit, Private Equity and Real Estate. Ares Management’s investment groups collaborate to deliver innovative investment solutions and consistent and attractive investment returns for fund investors throughout market cycles. Ares Management’s global platform had $144 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019 and employs approximately 1,200 employees in over 20 offices in more than ten countries. Please visit www.aresmgmt.com for additional information.

