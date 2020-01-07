Strength in Numbers – Blue Point IV and TAS Acquire its Third Add-on

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2020 / Blue Point Capital Partners and its Fund IV portfolio company, TAS Environmental Services (“TAS” or the “Company”) (www.taslp.com), announced today the acquisition of Specialized Waste Systems (“SWS”) (www.specializedwaste.com), a leading provider of hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, transportation and washout services that is widely recognized for its superior quality of service and safety.

Founded more than 40 years ago in Channelview, TX, which is located less than 20 miles east of Houston, SWS is an industry leader in the waste management solutions segment with demonstrated operational core competency, exceptional customer service, comprehensive safety training programs and a strong regulatory compliance record.

“We’re excited to add SWS to the TAS portfolio,” said Sean Ward, a Partner with Blue Point. “TAS will help an already highly successful business expand into additional markets, while SWS will bring extensive experience to TAS’s waste management offerings. This acquisition furthers our goal to become a nation-wide leader in the environmental services sector.”

Specialized Waste Systems is TAS’s third add-on acquisition since Blue Point acquired the platform in May 2019. Blue Point and the TAS management team, which is based in Fort Worth, TX, are working to expand the Company’s capabilities and geographic reach, in an effort to deliver the most comprehensive suite of environmental & industrial services available to an increasingly wide range of end markets.

“SWS has established itself in the waste management space by providing a sophisticated, end-to-end waste disposal offering and serving an important niche in the Gulf States. We see great opportunities to leverage SWS’s expertise across the broader TAS footprint,” said Ed Genovese, CEO of TAS.

Charley Geiger, a Principal with Blue Point said, “SWS is an excellent fit with our identified growth strategy as it will allow the combined company to gain significant synergies across facilities.”

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors, while providing the resources of a global organization. The Blue Point partner group has a 21-year track record of partnering with companies in the lower middle-market to facilitate growth and transformative change. It is one of only a few middle market private equity firms with a presence in both the United States and Asia, which provides a distinct advantage for its portfolio companies. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $20 million and $300 million in revenue.

