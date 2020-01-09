Tecogen Sells Three Tecochill Chillers to New Jersey Cannabis Cultivation Facility

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2020 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas-powered on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of three (3) 200-ton Tecochill™ chillers to a cannabis cultivation facility located in New Jersey. The chillers will provide cooling for the grow rooms with the waste heat used for dehumidification. The units will be installed and operational by mid-2020 and will include a factory service maintenance contract. Tecogen’s manufacturer’s representative in New Jersey, D&B Engineering, was instrumental in securing the order. Additional chiller orders are expected as the facility continues to expand further.

“This facility is owned by a multinational cannabis cultivation company with several sites located in the US and Canada,” said Stephen Lafaille, Director of Business Development at Tecogen. “Owners and operators understand the importance of lowering operating costs as the cannabis cultivation industry becomes increasingly competitive and consolidated. The Tecochill solution is often the most cost effective and reliable solutions for the substantial energy needs of indoor cultivation.”

New Jersey currently allows the sale of cannabis for medicinal purposes and will vote on expansion to recreational use in 2020. In anticipation of this, many cannabis cultivation owners are designing new or expanded grow operations. Tecogen is working with engineers and greenhouse designers to include the Tecochill solution in future projects.

“We are excited for this first sale of Tecochill for cannabis cultivation in New Jersey,” noted Benjamin Locke, Tecogen Chief Executive Officer. “This owner evaluated many options for heating and cooling the facility and ultimately selected Tecogen. As consolidation continues within the cannabis cultivation industry, our systems are becoming more recognized for their operational savings and environmental benefits, as well as our robust factory service program which offers rapid response and exceptional equipment uptime. We are fortunate to be working with D&B Engineering in New Jersey because of their longstanding reputation as New Jersey’s leading supplier of eco-friendly HVAC products such as Tecochill.”

