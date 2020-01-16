The Law Offices of Delitala Detail 8 Reasons Why Legal Representation is Important In Workers’ Compensation Claims
THOUSAND OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2020 / The leading workers’ compensation law firm in California, The Law Offices of Delitala details why it’s so important to have an experienced workers’ compensation lawyer on your side in order to avoid pitfalls and get the best results from your claim.
Many complications can arise in a worker’s compensation claim and so it is best to be as prepared as possible. In addition to having appropriate legal representation, there are steps an individual may take to ease the process of filing a claim.
1. “Accurately record details of your injury right away. Don’t wait until the start of your workers’ compensation claim as you will forget details that could be important to your case,” says Founder of the Law Offices of Delitala, Attorney D. Sunny Delitala. Your employer and your workers’ compensation lawyer will need all the details of your injury to help you with your claim.
2. It is imperative that all necessary forms are filled out and filed correctly so that the strict deadlines are not missed. Keep in mind that you are dealing with an injury; your focus should be on healing, not on the paperwork.
3. Keep track of all medical expenses, lost wages, aftercare, and any other important financial details related to your workers’ compensation claim. Your lawyer will need these records to know what items the law allows for reimbursement and what can be considered when negotiating a settlement for your claim.
Avoiding the hazards of a workers’ compensation claim is easy when you have the right representation on your side. Your lawyer should be experienced and able to fight for you in any of the following scenarios.
- An employer may decide to deny your workers’ compensation claim. You will need a workers’ compensation lawyer to help you appeal the decision and get your injury and body parts hurt accepted as part of your WC claim.
- It could be the case that your employer retaliates against you for filing a claim by way of firing you, demoting you, or reducing your wages or hours. Defend yourself against such retaliation by hiring an experienced workers’ compensation attorney.
- If you are injured by a third party while doing your job, a workers’ compensation lawyer can help you with filing a claim so that you are properly compensated – regardless of who injured you while on the job.
- “Remember that your employer has legal representation to protect their interests; you should have your own lawyer to protect your interests,” noted Sunny.
Your employer’s insurance company will often try to reduce your settlement or any payments you may receive. Choose a lawyer who is dedicated to helping you not be taken advantage of by insurance companies.
- The process of filing a workers’ compensation claim can be complex and rife with legal jargon and processes. Having a lawyer will help you to navigate the process and put any complex facets into more easily understood layman’s terms.
The Law Offices of Delitala are dedicated to helping you get a monetary award for your medical bills, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Attorney Delitala is not afraid to stand up to large insurance companies and negligent parties in or out of court. Please see https://www.lawofficesofdelitala.com/meet-d-sunny-delitala/ to learn more about the Law Offices of Delitala.
