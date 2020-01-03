Vacos to Showcase AI Wire-Free Security Camera, Unique Video Doorbell and Auto-Tracking Indoor Cam at CES 2020

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BatteryPoweredCamera—Vacos will light up CES 2020 with its exceptional Vacos Cam AI battery powered security camera, feature-rich smart video doorbell, AI auto-tracking AI indoor camera and other star collections, aiming to bring the newest smart home tech to customers and media worldwide.





Visitors can come to Vacos Booth to experience the true innovation and exchange insights and ideas with Vacos: Booth #40754, Hall A-D, Sands Expo

Vacos Cam — That’s What a Wire-Free Security Camera Should Be

Vacos Cam, first landed in Indiegogo and Kickstarter, got high praise from top-tier media, such as Business Insider, ZDNet, The Daily Caller, Yahoo Finance, etc.

Vacos Cam is the world’s most affordable AI battery-powered security camera with full color night vision, turning night into day with its most advanced CMOS sensor. Customers can see full color images 24/7 instead of black & white at night.

Customers can record videos to the local eMMC storage card directly without buying extra SD cards, or save the videos to the Vacos Cloud. Everyone can enjoy 90-day FREE cloud storage now!

Vacos Video Doorbell — 2020’s Architecture Art

Vacos also makes the ever-first debut for its video doorbell at CES 2020. By working with a top-notch design team, Vacos finally developed a unique video doorbell that outshines others.

Inspired by a sconce, Vacos Video Doorbell comes with the soft light, working like a solid guard while providing a cozy atmosphere.

The unique architecture look makes it not only a video doorbell, but a sleek décor for your front door.

Vacos Indoor Cam — Smartest All-Around Indoor Security Solution

Vacos Indoor Cam is about to meet visitors at CES soon with its powerful features, such as AI detection, auto tracking, smooth pan/tilt and more!

The small & mighty smart indoor security camera helps customers look after every corner inside their homes — indoor whole home security made easy with Vacos Indoor Cam.

About Vacos

Vacos, an innovative startup, aims to be the global pioneer in smart home to bring the best and finest smart security solutions for customers worldwide. Vacos’ deep expertise in product creation, seamless Wi-Fi connection, top-class cloud and AI technology all enable the Vacos team to develop seamless smart security products for customers to create a 100% connected and helpful home.

For more details about Vacos, please visit: http://vacos.com/.

Contacts

Arya Chou/PR Manager



[email protected]