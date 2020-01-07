Western Digital Brings Innovations to CES 2020 With Demo of Industry-First 8TB SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps Portable SSD Prototype

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES® 2020) Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) will showcase new innovations in its extensive lineup of storage solutions built for every consumer use, including a demonstration of the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized, portable SSD prototype featuring a SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps interface. The company is also releasing the 1TB* SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C™ drive for smartphones and laptops.





Western Digital’s unmatched portfolio offers a range of storage solutions for everything from mobile to highly specialized performance drives. At CES 2020, Western Digital will show its consumer storage solutions from its G-Technology™, SanDisk®, WD® and Western Digital® brands. Highlights include:

Groundbreaking SanDisk 8TB SSD Prototype

Continuing its legacy of technology milestones, the company will demonstrate the world’s highest capacity, pocket-sized SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps portable SSD. Inspired by consumers’ desire to capture rich content and keep it with them, Western Digital continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with an 8TB SSD prototype. Combining its expertise in flash memory with skillful design, the company continues to be at the forefront of developing revolutionary solutions that keep up with and surpass today’s consumer needs. Western Digital will also showcase its extensive lineup of portable SSDs available today.

All-New 1TB SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C

Launching at CES, the SanDisk brand will release its newest dual connector drive that works with the latest USB Type-C smartphones and laptops.1

All-metal, high-capacity drive allows consumers to capture more photos and videos, and easily transfer content between USB Type-C smartphones, tablets and laptops and USB Type-A computers.

Designed to fit on a keychain, the drive offers massive space in a tiny form factor so consumers have extra storage for content whenever they need it.

The new 1TB SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is expected to be available later this calendar quarter.

Industry-First WD_Black® P50 Game Drive SSD with SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps

The WD_Black portfolio provides the performance, capacity and reliability that allow PC and console gamers to drive their game and play without limits. Five gaming solutions from the WD_Black lineup will be shown, including:

ibi™ a SanDisk brand device for photos and videos

ibi is a smart photo management device from SanDisk that offers consumers local storage that works like a personal cloud for photos and videos. Features include:

Companion app allows consumers to wirelessly connect their phone for automatic back up with an intuitive interface to help people seamlessly collect, organize and privately share their photos and videos.

Ability to aggregate content from various locations including laptops, USB drives, social media and cloud accounts 2 – all stored on ibi and viewable in the app

– all stored on ibi and viewable in the app 1TB* of storage that can store up to 250,000 photos3 or 100 hours of video4

“Consumers are generating more content than ever and require more advanced solutions to help them capture, access, share and manage it all. Our top priority is to empower people by giving them complete control of their content, so they have peace of mind that it’s reliably stored and at their fingertips when and where they need it,” said David Ellis, vice president, product marketing, Western Digital.

For more information, visit our websites: WD, WD_Black and SanDisk.

