Wolters Kluwer Provides Easier Access to Latest Coronavirus Resources & Tools for Front-Line Clinicians and Medical Researchers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#China—Wolters Kluwer, Health will make coronavirus resources on Ovid® and UpToDate® solutions available in response to the outbreak of coronavirus that began in the Chinese city of Wuhan with infections now confirmed in numerous other countries. Click here to access these essential resources all in one place:

UpToDate : For clinicians at the front lines of the outbreak who are seeking the most current, evidence-based clinical decision support, the Coronavirus topic on UpToDate is available free worldwide in English and in Chinese (through UpToDate Clinical Consultant). UpToDate has also curated a list of novel coronavirus guidelines from global and national agencies such as CDC, ECDC, WHO and other public health organizations.

: Ovid To aid scientists, epidemiologists and clinical researchers using the Ovid medical research platform, Wolters Kluwer developed two Expert Searches focused on Wuhan coronavirus. The advanced searches make it easier to navigate the vast body of research and access the latest and most relevant content on MEDLINE and [email protected] An Ovid search widget was specifically developed to expedite Wuhan coronavirus research and can be quickly installed on academic and research institution websites.



“As the world responds to the coronavirus now impacting thousands of people, we are committed to ensuring clinicians and researchers everywhere are equipped with the best evidence and knowledge available to ultimately benefit patients. Timely access to critical information about the virus is essential for global health efforts,” said Diana Nole, CEO of Wolters Kluwer, Health.

Click here to access the resources above: http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com/coronavirus-resources.html?utm_source=press-release&utm_medium=website&utm_campaign=coronavirus-pr.

