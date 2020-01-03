Xperi Corporation to Showcase Innovation Leadership Across Portfolio of Brands at CES 2020

DTS® Brand Positioning Refined and Expanded to Include Audio, Imaging, and Sensing Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi” or the “Company”) will participate at CES 2020, presenting the Company’s latest audio, imaging, and semiconductor solutions across its leading brands, including DTS, IMAX® Enhanced, HD Radio®, and Invensas®. CES 2020 takes place from January 7 to 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Xperi will showcase its portfolio of innovative technology, including onsite product demonstrations of offerings targeted for home, automotive, and mobile applications. In addition, the Company will debut new DTS brand positioning designed to be inclusive of audio, imaging, and sensing solutions, providing a brand framework that is built to better meet evolving customer needs.





“ Xperi enables integrated, immersive, intelligent experiences through the delivery of premium audio, imaging, and semiconductor solutions to billions of consumer devices around the world,” said Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer of Xperi. “ With an ever-increasing consumer desire to enjoy entertainment anywhere, anytime, on any device, we are dedicated to bringing innovative and strategically integrated solutions to market that support what consumers want most. Our leading technologies and competitive know-how enable our customers to differentiate their products and services, making experiences extraordinary whether in the home, on-the-go, or in the car. CES 2020 will provide an exceptional opportunity to showcase how we work together with our customers to set a new standard for the very best in audio, imaging, and semiconductor technologies.”

At CES 2020, Xperi’s location at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s (LVCC) Central Hall at Booth #10048 will feature a heart-pounding, immersive IMAX Enhanced demonstration, in addition to featuring the program’s growing ecosystem of device, streaming, and studio partners. The Company’s presence in LVCC’s North Hall Booth #5624 will display the latest advancements in automotive imaging and infotainment platforms, including global hybrid radio, immersive audio, HD Radio technology, as well as driver and occupancy monitoring systems and its latest 3D semiconductor technologies. Xperi will also provide private demonstrations for business guests featuring its home and mobile solutions at the nearby Renaissance Las Vegas Hotel.

Repositioned and Enhanced DTS Brand

As a part of ongoing efforts to further differentiate Xperi and its broad portfolio of brands, the Company is pleased to announce that its cutting-edge FotoNation® imaging technology will now be offered under the DTS brand along with its industry-leading audio solutions. As audio pioneers, DTS makes the world sound better, delivering immersive, engaging entertainment for home theaters, automotive, mobile, cinema, and beyond. As imaging innovators, DTS technology reframes what a lens can capture and comprehend, leading to applications that are more perceptive, intelligent, and capable. DTS will now move forward under a single premium brand inclusive of audio, imaging, and sensing solutions.

“ Building upon DTS’ foundation of innovation in audio, our brand repositioning reflects our view that consumers will delight and engage in even more immersive and intuitive ways with their favorite content as we bring more integrated and advanced imaging and sensing technology to optimize content presentation and device playback,” said Kevin Doohan, Xperi’s Chief Marketing Officer. “ We are strategically pushing the DTS brand beyond the outstanding sound solutions customers and consumers have always known it to stand for, while integrating FotoNation’s trusted innovative technology and solutions under the redefined DTS brand.”

To view DTS’ new brand video, CLICK HERE.

The Best in Immersive At-Home Entertainment

Transforming at-home entertainment through integrated, intelligent, audio, imaging, and wireless solutions, Xperi will demonstrate its innovative technology for the home market at CES 2020, including:

IMAX Enhanced: Now available on four streaming platforms in seven countries worldwide and 17 device manufacturers, IMAX Enhanced is a premium home entertainment certification and licensing program from IMAX and DTS. To qualify and carry the IMAX Enhanced brand, the highest-end TVs, projectors, A/V receivers, loudspeakers, and powered subwoofers must meet stringent performance standards established by IMAX, DTS, and Hollywood’s leading colorists in order to create a consistent and higher level of quality for home entertainment. IMAX Enhanced features remastered content, paired with optimized playback, on high performance devices. All of these elements are squarely focused on delivering the entertainment experience that the artist intended in homes around the world. The program’s LVCC Central Hall Booth #10048 will showcase the latest top Hollywood content available in IMAX Enhanced, feature premium devices supporting its ever-expanding, global ecosystem and include a demonstration of the IMAX Enhanced program.

DTS:X ® TV: DTS:X TV is a comprehensive immersive audio solution for televisions supporting decode, playback, and transcode of DTS:X bitstreams with full backward compatibility for streaming and disc-based DTS bitstreams. DTS:X TV also features seamless interoperability with a variety of devices, ensuring seamless playback on DTS:X, DTS- HD ® and DTS legacy sync devices. As the exclusive audio technology for IMAX Enhanced, the DTS:X decoder enables the playback of IMAX Enhanced content delivering the immersive, powerful IMAX sound experience.

: DTS Virtual:X creates an immersive home theater experience using only a sound bar, TV speakers, or through speakers connected to an A/V receiver. Designed to perform in any room regardless of size, layout, or acoustics, DTS Virtual:X breathes new life into content so consumers can experience movies, music, and games like never before. DTS Virtual:X is the ideal companion for DTS:X immersive decoders and any other immersive audio decoder. DTS Play-Fi ® : With a growing presence in televisions, DTS Play-Fi brings category-leading wireless audio features such as surround sound, whole-home TV audio streaming, multi-room music, and app-based wireless headphone support to the entertainment hub of every room. DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming from the world’s most popular music services, as well as personal music libraries, on any supported product. In addition, DTS Play-Fi technology features advanced streaming functionalities like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, wireless multi-room audio, and A/V synchronization. Found on a variety of products including TVs, set-top boxes, A/VRs, media streamers, soundbars, and speakers, DTS Play-Fi technology continues to be the world’s largest open platform for wireless multi-room audio with more than 300 products on the market from nearly 30 global brands.

Defining the Future of Automotive Connectivity and In-Cabin Monitoring

Delivering hybrid radio as well as driver and passenger monitoring solutions that revolutionize the in-cabin automotive experience, Xperi will demonstrate its innovative technology for automotive imaging and infotainment platforms at CES 2020, including:

HD Radio: With radio reaching more consumers in the U.S. on a weekly basis than any other media and the majority of listening happening in the car, Xperi’s HD Radio continues to be the leading solution for high-quality digital broadcast of local AM/FM stations in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Integrated by 41 automotive manufacturers in 300 different vehicle models throughout North America, HD Radio resides in more than 60 million automobiles with ongoing adoption momentum continuing as digital radio standards expand globally and all-digital AM broadcasting gains traction in the U.S.

DTS Connected Radio™: Set to become the standard in global radio infotainment platforms, DTS Connected Radio provides car infotainment systems anchored by the largest and growing global direct-from-source radio metadata solution. Working with an established network of broadcasters, DTS Connected Radio delivers feature-rich HMI capabilities, flexible-design, low-data compute resources, and a single-source for a new in-vehicle radio experience. Designed to create a common experience across analog and digital broadcasting, DTS Connected Radio brings an ever-increasing level of connectivity and infotainment interactivity to the cabin. DTS Connected Radio demonstrations developed for car customers by the world’s largest infotainment suppliers will be available at Xperi’s LVCC North Hall Booth #5624.

DTS In-Cabin Monitoring (ICM): Xperi is a leading provider of automotive in-cabin imaging solutions that deliver advanced insights and analytics inside the vehicle. DTS has more than 20 years of expertise in computer vision technology and has successfully deployed imaging solutions in billions of consumer electronics devices globally. With a database of millions of annotated images, DTS computer vision technologies provide high-performing Driver and Occupancy Monitoring Solutions (DMS and OMS, respectively).

DTS Driver Monitoring Solutions (DMS): Developed to monitor a driver’s features in real-time, including head detection, head position, eye gaze, and eye closure level, among others, DTS DMS solutions center around accident prevention and are automotive production ready with driver alerts currently adopted by Denso and shipping with major truck brands.

DTS Occupancy Monitoring Solutions (OMS): Aligned with increasing demand to measure and understand all the passengers in the vehicle, DTS OMS captures, analyzes, and makes actionable in-cabin information, including passenger biometric identification, classification and tracking, as well as object and motion detection. Building on its recent announcement to provide this solution to a major European car manufacturer, Xperi expects to leverage this first design win and its deep OEM relationships to rapidly expand integration of DTS OMS into vehicles around the world to enable safer and more personalized driving experiences.

Emergency Alerts: The HD Radio Emergency Alerts feature provides visual and auditory notifications to end users who have an HD Radio receiver with this feature. The digital radio feature allows broadcasters to expand public service information in local communities. HD Radio receivers with the Emergency Alerts feature are available in select vehicles, as well as aftermarket, portable, and tabletop radios, in the U.S. and Canada.

At its LVCC North Hall Booth #5624, Xperi will feature a Karma Revero GT luxury electric vehicle, showcasing its industry-leading automotive imaging and infotainment technologies. The DMS system in this demo car is powered by AAC Technologies’ camera system.

Delivering More Immersive Mobile Gaming and Image Capture Solutions

Delivering integrated, intelligent, immersive, edge-based imaging and audio solutions for mobile and gaming devices, Xperi will demonstrate its innovative technology for the mobile market at CES 2020, including:

DTS Headphone:X ® : Amplifies gaming and video content by delivering immersive, ultra-realistic, 3D audio experiences when using Microsoft Spatial sound within Windows. DTS Headphone:X is designed to create an accurate and believable soundscape through a pair of headphones, enabling end-use consumers to truly lose themselves in their gaming and movie experience.

: Amplifies gaming and video content by delivering immersive, ultra-realistic, 3D audio experiences when using Microsoft Spatial sound within Windows. DTS Headphone:X is designed to create an accurate and believable soundscape through a pair of headphones, enabling end-use consumers to truly lose themselves in their gaming and movie experience. DTS:X ® Ultra: Designed to enhance gaming, movies, AR, and VR experiences on headphones and speakers, DTS:X Ultra delivers an advanced audio solution that renders sounds above, around, and close to listeners, stepping up game play to new levels. DTS:X Ultra now features support for Microsoft Spatial sound.

Ultra: Designed to enhance gaming, movies, AR, and VR experiences on headphones and speakers, DTS:X Ultra delivers an advanced audio solution that renders sounds above, around, and close to listeners, stepping up game play to new levels. DTS:X Ultra now features support for Microsoft Spatial sound. DTS Clear Voice: Enables the world’s leading podcasters sound quality by providing noise reduction and speech enhancement features for gamers and game-streamers.

DTS Stream Studio: A top tier experiential program for rising star broadcasters in a custom-built studio hosted at Xperi’s offices in Calabasas, California, the DTS Stream Studio highlights the role DTS technology plays in the video gaming and streaming experience and creates meaningful sessions for streamers and their audiences alike. Launched in the fall of 2019, the program has showcased eleven guests to date and will continue to scale into 2020. During CES 2020, Jonah “SwanzzyJ” Swanson will stream live from the studio with integration into a private demo, along with daily partner product giveaways, for business guests.

DTS Electronic Image Stabilization: At the core of next-generation mobile cinematography, enabling professional-looking, gimbal-like video capture, DTS Electronic Image Stabilization delivers lightning fast image processing with best-in-class motion estimation to stabilize videos and eliminate rolling shutter artifacts.

Semiconductor Technology Scaling Beyond Moore’s Law

Delivering 3D interconnect solutions that enable the industry to scale beyond Moore’s Law, Xperi’s Invensas brand will demonstrate its innovative technologies for the semiconductor market at CES 2020, including:

DBI® Ultra: A revolutionary die-to-wafer and die-to-die hybrid bonding technology platform for 3D stacked memory and high performance computing will be shown. DBI Ultra makes it possible to manufacture 4, 8, 12, and even 16-high bandwidth memory and 3DS DRAM stacks, while meeting the demanding packaging height and performance requirements for high performance computing in data center, automotive, and industrial applications.

DBI® for 3D NAND Flash Memory: A low cost, low temperature wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding technology for 3D NAND will also be shown. With DBI technology, 3D NAND memory arrays of 64, 96, 128 layers, and beyond can be bonded to logic wafers with exceptionally fine pitch 3D interconnects providing design, performance, and cost benefits.

DBI® and ZiBond® for Image Sensors: DBI and ZiBond technologies in backside illuminated (BSI) image sensors in leading smartphones will be shown. These low cost, low temperature bonding technologies revolutionized modern day image sensors in mobile phones, tablets, and laptops by enabling digital still camera-like performance.

ZiBond for RF Devices: ZiBond enabling antenna switches in leading 4G LTE and 5G smartphones will also be shown. ZiBond technology allows cost-effective CMOS layer transfer and reliable bonding of dissimilar materials such as III-V semiconductors, glass, and piezoelectrics to silicon required for devices such as antenna switches, filters, and RF modules.

About Xperi Corporation

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) and its brands DTS, IMAX Enhanced, HD Radio, and Invensas are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi’s solutions are licensed by hundreds of leading global partners and have shipped in billions of products in areas including premium audio, automotive, broadcast, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, and 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. For more information, please visit www.xperi.com.

DTS, HD Radio, FotoNation, Invensas, Xperi, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

