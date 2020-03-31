Dolphin Entertainment 2019 Revenue Increases 11% to $25 Million

NEW YORK, NY and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, announces its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019.

Bill O’Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, commented: “I’m happy to report that results exceeded consensus expectations for both revenues and earnings per share. All members of our PR and marketing “Super Group” had a strong 4th quarter, pushing our annual revenues just past $25,000,000, which was terrific. This represents an 11% increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, our net loss in the 4th quarter was just $71,428, which was less than half a cent per share, and this number includes Depreciation and Amortization costs of $500,792, or a little over 3 cents per share. This result also exceeds consensus expectations, which we attribute to the cross-selling of services between members of our entertainment marketing super group.

Also, we received tremendous recognition in December with the publishing of this year’s Power 50 list of the top PR firms by the New York Observer. All 3 of our PR firms made the list, with 42West at #4, the highest-ranking of any entertainment PR firm. Putting that in perspective, it is estimated that there are over 12,000 PR firms in this country. Yet, all 3 of ours made the Top 50 list. Secondly, we believe we are the only company to own more than 1 PR firm on the list. This is our differentiating factor. We have what we call an Entertainment Marketing Super Group, led by our 3 PR firms — 42West for movies and television; The Door for celebrity chefs, hospitality and consumer products; and Shore Fire Media for music. The combination of these best-in-class companies represents a platform for future growth that is the heart of the investment thesis into Dolphin.”

Highlights

Total Q4 revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $6,450,931 and full year revenue increased 11% to $25,001,867 as compared to same period in the prior year.

Entertainment Publicity and Marketing revenue increased 14% year over year to $24,915,261 for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Operating loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $643,879, which included non-cash items from depreciation and amortization of $500,792, as compared to operating loss of $3,580,080 including non-cash items for depreciation and amortization of $633,382 and goodwill impairment of $1,857,000 for the same period in the prior year.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $71,428, compared to net loss of $3,578,467 for the same period in the prior year.

On December 3, 2019, we acquired Shore Fire Media, Ltd, a leading PR firm specializing in music.

42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, earned spots on The Observer’s prestigious PR Power 50, a widely-respected ranking of the 50 most influential public relations firms in the nation.

Shore Fire Media’s clients won a collective 11 GRAMMY Awards, including seven in various Best Album categories.

42West was involved in various capacities with 13 films that earned a total of 49 Academy Award nominations and won 9 Oscars.

Rachel Aberly, Executive Vice President of 42West, won the inaugural “Publicist of the Year” award at the 2020 ICG (International Cinematographers Guild) Publicists Awards

Dolphin Entertainment acquired feature comedy script SISTERS BEFORE MISTERS, and attached Lea Thompson to direct.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music and hospitality industries. In December 2019, all three PR firms were ranked among the Observer’s “Power 50” PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Dolphin’s acquisition of Viewpoint Creative adds full-service creative branding and production capabilities to our marketing group. Dolphin’s legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O’Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment’s expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment’s forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

ASSETS As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,196,249 $ 5,542,272 Restricted cash 714,089 732,368 Accounts receivable, net 3,581,155 3,173,107 Other current assets 372,872 620,970 Total current assets 6,864,365 10,068,717 Capitalized production costs 203,036 724,585 Right of use assets 7,435,903 – Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $4,299,794 and $2,714,785, respectively. 8,361,539 9,395,215 Goodwill 17,947,989 15,922,601 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 1,036,849 1,182,520 Investments 220,000 220,000 Deposits 502,046 475,956 Total Assets $ 42,571,726 $ 37,989,594 LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable $ 832,089 $ 944,232 Other current liabilities 5,373,808 7,238,507 Line of credit 1,700,390 1,700,390 Put rights 2,879,403 4,281,595 Accrued compensation 2,625,000 2,625,000 Debt 3,311,198 2,411,828 Loan from related party 1,107,873 1,107,873 Lease liability 1,610,022 – Contract liability 309,880 522,620 Convertible notes payable 2,452,960 625,000 Note payable 288,237 479,874 Total current liabilities 22,490,861 21,936,919 Noncurrent Put rights 124,144 1,702,472 Convertible notes payable 1,907,575 1,376,924 Notes payable 1,074,122 612,359 Contingent consideration 330,000 550,000 Lease liability 6,386,209 – Other noncurrent liabilities 570,000 1,034,393 Total noncurrent liabilities 10,392,050 5,276,148 Total Liabilities 32,882,911 27,213,067 Commitments and contingencies (Note 21) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.015 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 17,892,900 and 14,123,157, respectively, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018. 268,402 211,849 Preferred Stock, Series C, $0.001 par value, 50,000 authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018. 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 105,443,656 105,092,852 Accumulated deficit (96,024,243 ) (94,529,174 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 9,688,815 $ 10,776,527 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 42,571,726 $ 37,989,594

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018

2019 2018 Revenues: Entertainment publicity and marketing $ 24,915,261 $ 21,916,727 Content production 86,606 632,612 Total revenues 25,001,867 22,551,339 Expenses: Direct costs 5,043,903 2,176,968 Selling, general and administrative 3,799,765 4,486,023 Depreciation and amortization 1,946,960 1,978,804 Legal and professional 1,560,483 2,119,107 Payroll 16,735,911 14,082,014 Goodwill impairment – 1,857,000 Total expenses 29,087,021 26,699,916 Loss before other expenses (4,085,155 ) (4,148,577 ) Other Income (Expenses): Gain (loss) on extunguishment of debt 711,718 (53,271 ) Acquisition costs (106,015 ) (438,552 ) Change in fair value of put rights 2,880,520 616,943 Change in fair value of contigent consideration 193,557 1,070,000 Interest expense (1,206,202 ) (1,050,478 ) Total other income, net 2,473,579 144,642 Loss before income taxes $ (1,611,576 ) $ (4,003,935 ) Income tax benefit 418,199 1,090,614 Net loss $ (1,193,377 ) $ (2,913,321 ) Loss per share – Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.22 ) Loss per share – Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculation Basic 16,522,924 13,773,395 Diluted 21,425,506 16,159,486

