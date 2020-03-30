Japan’s Leading Team Collaboration Platform Company, Cybozu Announces Asia Business Strategy

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Cybozu, Inc. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshihisa Aono; hereinafter “Cybozu”) held a presentation on February 25, 2020, to announce its financial results for the previous fiscal year, as well as its business strategy for the current fiscal year highlighting its steady business performance and its future strategy for strengthening the sales system for kintone – Cybozu’s flagship product – in the Asia Pacific region.

In January 2020, a new Business Strategy Office was established to strengthen the global deployment of Cybozu’s sales expansion. In particular, kintone – a cloud-based app for work improvement – is seeing steady sales in the Asia Pacific region, where it is used as a platform by companies implementing the latest work styles. Going forward, Cybozu intends to continue to focus resources on this flagship product.

Strengthening activities with a view to establish a sales system in Cambodia within 2020:

To date, sales have started in major cities located in eight countries in Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Myanmar, and Laos). Cambodia will be the ninth country where partners are located. In addition, there is also a study underway to examine the establishment of local subsidiaries in these nine countries. Cybozu will strengthen activities aimed at establishing a globally common sales system and business model within three years.

Focusing on human resource development:

In order to strengthen activities in the Asia Pacific region, Cybozu will also actively recruit students from the Asia Pacific region and focus on developing human resources that may play active roles in their home countries in the future.

Comments from CEO Yoshihisa Aono:

“With ‘creating a society brimming with teamwork’ as our vision, Cybozu offers tools globally for creating information-sharing platforms for all kinds of teams. As the improvement of productivity and work efficiency is pursued everywhere, we strongly feel the need for tools that can achieve these goals in the rapidly growing Asia Pacific region. Cybozu, in particular, is well-versed in the software as a service (SaaS) business that utilizes cloud-based technology and has become the standard in recent years. We believe that we can lead the market in this business.

Looking at the future, cloud tools capable of communication regardless of location will become essential during emergencies such as a pandemic. In Japan, there are already cases of cloud tools being used as a platform for virtual offices. Going forward, we intend to take advantage of our knowledge to reach the global market and to further strengthen activities to improve work efficiency and teamwork with companies seeking new working styles or preparing for emergencies.”

kintone’s sales performance:

– Total number of companies in Asia Pacific region using kintone: 590 in fiscal 2019 (39% increase from the previous year)

– Examples of companies using kintone: Gojek in Indonesia, Seiko (Thailand) Co., etc.

Cybozu’s consolidated sales in fiscal 2019 was approximately 13.4 billion yen (28% increase from the previous year), with more than 70% coming from cloud-related sales.

About kintone (www.kintone.com):

kintone is a platform provided by Cybozu, Inc. for developing work apps. It allows the development of work apps according to the customer’s purpose, including sales management; customer management; project management; visualizing business progress; to-do lists and tasking of teams; and communication across departments.

Applications can be developed without programming. In Japan, kintone is used by 14,000 corporate customers and is also increasingly being utilized globally, mainly in the United States, China, and Southeast Asia. Currently, seeking to move from No. 1 in Japan to No. 1 in the world, efforts are being undertaken in product internationalization and global sales.

Company overview:

Since its establishment, Cybozu has been developing collaboration tools that can utilize Internet technologies. To date, Cybozu’s products have been used by more than nine million people globally. Financial results have grown since the cloud service kintone was released in 2011, and currently, Cybozu’s operating profit is growing 57% year-to-year.

For Cybozu’s global business, sales in China are undertaken by its fully-owned subsidiary Cybozu IT Shanghai Inc., while the fully-owned subsidiary kintone Corporation (Cybozu U.S.) undertakes sales in the United States. kintone Corporation is also recognized by leading companies in Silicon Valley and continues to expand there, having already carried out implementation at the ride-sharing company Lyft, Inc. The Cybozu Asia Partnership Program has been rolled out in Southeast Asia to bring activities closer to the respective local regions.

