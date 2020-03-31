Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Experiences Surge During COVID-19 Outbreak

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (“Leafbuyer” or “the Company”) (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, has experienced significant increases across its technology and marketing platforms since President Trump’s national emergency declaration on March 13, 2020.

Since the declaration, the Company realized a 41% increase in text usage from March 14 to March 29 compared to February 27 to March 13, 2020. The surge is due to the Company’s clients using the loyalty platform to communicate with their consumers as regulations change surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. During the same time period, traffic to Leafbuyer.com has seen over a 32% increase in daily sessions.

“As our national, state, and local leaders place new restrictions on our clients’ businesses, we are not surprised to see this increased usage of the Leafbuyer platform,” said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. “It’s now more important than ever that our clients are able to provide timely communications to their customers twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. The surging use of our Leafbuyer Loyalty platform in combination with our increased site traffic demonstrates that Leafbuyer is an invaluable platform during this time of uncertainty.”

Leafbuyer offers an advanced texting and loyalty platform for cannabis dispensaries, deliveries, and product companies around the county. Businesses log in to send SMS, MMS, and email messages to their customers and customize loyalty rewards.

In addition to the enterprise texting communication platform, Leafbuyer offers online ordering technology, delivery solutions, and consumer marketing channels for cannabis dispensaries. “Our dispensary customers can now provide alternative ordering options through Leafbuyer,” said Rossner. “With states encouraging curbside transactions, our online ordering system helps our clients provide social distancing solutions.”

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer’s national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

