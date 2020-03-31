MarketAcross Partners With Ran Neuner’s Runway Fund to Provide PR & Marketing Services for COVID-19 Affected Startups

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / Blockchain PR and content marketing agency MarketAcross has partnered with Runway Fund, the emergency fund led by Ran Neuner, to help startups affected by the coronavirus. MarketAcross will serve as the PR partner for the initiative, raising awareness among eligible startups that require support, before working with them directly on PR and marketing.

CNBC Africa Cryptotrader’s Ran Neuner and business partner Yossi Hasson have allocated $10 million to the Runway Fund, with plans to increase this to $50M-$100M depending on requirements. MarketAcross will work closely with COVID19-affected startups, providing them with the tools and expertise to amplify their message at a time when getting heard has never been harder.

MarketAcross CEO Elad Mor said: “Startups need all the help they can get in these tough times. The technology we use tomorrow to solve humanitarian, financial, and logistical challenges will be solved by the startups of today. We want to empower them to achieve this by giving them a voice now, and providing a platform to show the world what they have to offer. MarketAcross will support startups from Runway Fund who wish to optimize their PR and marketing efforts with the goal of making it through this crisis with their reputations and businesses intact.”

Nadav Dakner, CEO of parent company InboundJunction, added: “We are working at full capacity to give something back to the tech and blockchain ecosystem. We have partnered with Runway Fund as well as various other struggling startups affected by Coronavirus to help their portfolio companies facilitate growth, enabling them to weather the storm through securing substantial media coverage and expanding their digital presence while working within an affordable budget.

“Throughout the course of this program and partnership, we will act as marketing advisors and mentors to coach entrepreneurs, and assist them to devise, and potentially implement robust marketing strategies.”

Economic conditions have left many promising startups struggling to secure new funding as VC capital has mostly dried up. As a result, young companies with huge potential risk failure before they’ve even had a chance to prove themselves. By supporting Runway Fund and its associated startups, MarketAcross will give enterprising companies a chance to be heard by their target customers, partners, and investors.

About MarketAcross

MarketAcross is a PR & content marketing firm for fintech & blockchain/crypto-oriented startups and companies. The firm’s roster includes top tier names, such as Binance, Huobi, eToro, Deribit, Skrill, TRON, Qtum, RSK, ICON, Cardano, Consensys, Cred and other leading brands in the space.

MarketAcross specializes in all aspects of PR, content marketing, brand reputation, as well as SEO and influencer marketing services delivered through our unique ‘Pay-per-Success’ model.

To learn more about MarketAcross, please visit https://marketacross.com/.

About Runway Fund

Built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs, Runway Fund has recently opened its doors in a bid to support startups struggling to get back on their feet following the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the usual pace of business. The fund is headed by co-founders Ran Neuner and Yossi Hasson. Ran is a serial entrepreneur and the host of CNBC’s ‘Cryptotrader’ show, who founded and led marketing agency ‘The Creative Counsel’ to a $150m exit with Publicis Groupe. Yossi Hasson is also a serial entrepreneur, who co-founded SYNAQ which he saw through to an exit sale. A Techstars veteran, Yossi is responsible for the founding of the accelerator’s first Africa program as well as Techstar’s premier Blockchain acceleration program in NYC.

To learn more about Runway Fund, please visit http://runway-fund.com/.

About InboundJunction

InboundJunction is a marketing group providing PR, content marketing and SEO services to businesses worldwide as well as acting as a private investment fund for startups. InboundJunction has more than ten years of experience in delivering campaigns for major global brands and leading startups such as Appsflyer, Hubspot, Wix, HotJar, and Payoneer, tapping into an unrivaled network of traditional and digital media connections, allowing businesses to get seen when and where it matters most. Using a unique ‘Pay-per-Success’ model, InboundJunction allows clients to optimize their spend and get transparency on their digital marketing efforts.

To learn more about InboundJunction, please visit https://inboundjunction.com/.

