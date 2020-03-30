Wrap Technologies Adds Retired Chief To Public Safety Relations Team

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “Wrap”) (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, appointed recently retired and 44 year law enforcement veteran Chief Scott Knight of Chaska Police Department in Minnesota to the Company’s Public Safety Relations Team.

Chief Knight joins Richard Ross Jr., retired Commissioner of Philadelphia Police Department, and Edmund Hartnett, retired Commissioner of Yonkers Police Department, to help lead the Company’s public safety relations efforts.

“I’ve known Chief Knight for a long time – he is among the most well respected, iconic Chiefs in law enforcement,” said Don De Lucca, Chief Strategy Officer at Wrap Technologies. “We are honored to have Chief Knight on the team, and he will be a great asset in our initiative to bring the BolaWrap Remote Restraint solution to the belt of every police officer.”

Chief Knight began his career with the Chaska Police Department in 1976. He has served as a patrol officer, detective, training officer, field training officer, firearms instructor, police fitness instructor, sergeant, lieutenant, deputy chief of police, and was appointed Chief of Police in January 2000. Chief Knight is a graduate of the FBI National Academy – Session 176 – and a graduate/member of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA).

Chief Knight is a past president of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association (2004- 2005). He was appointed to the IACP Executive Committee for two two-year terms and served as the Chair of the IACP Firearms Committee, from 2005- 2012. He has served as a senior advisor to the IACP on matters of national policing importance and on policy and practice development.

In 2008 Chief Knight received the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s “President’s Award” for his work on gun violence and officer safety issues. Chief Knight has worked as an advisor to National District Attorneys Association’s National Center for Community Prosecution and Anti-Gang Violence Initiative. He received the League of Minnesota Human Rights Commissions’ “2008 Human Rights Award” in appreciation of his efforts in building trust and partnerships with diverse populations and the police.

Chief Knight had the honor of being invited to the White House on multiple occasions, during President Barack Obama’s tenure, to represent law enforcement to address issues surrounding Bullying, Gun Violence and Public Safety Policy, and to review the President’s Task Force Report on 21st Century Policing.

During the course of his career, Chief Knight has been decorated eight times, including two leadership awards given to him by his own officers and one given to him by Chaska’s Latino community.

“I am honored to join the Wrap team. This is a group of committed professionals, with impeccable career histories. BolaWrap offers a revolutionary tool for officers that will save lives, create “no harm done” incident resolution, and spare officers the trauma that arises from the possible need to use deadly force.” said Chief Knight.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the “Media” tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

WRAP TECHNOLOGIES’ CONTACT:

Investor Relations

800-583-2652, Ext #515

[email protected]

SOURCE: Wrap Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/583111/Wrap-Technologies-Adds-Retired-Chief-To-Public-Safety-Relations-Team