Technology companies bring us some of the greatest gadgets and advancements that help improve our lives and protect our data in new and imaginative ways. They also help us connect with each other using lightning-fast internet speeds that seem to get faster and faster over the years.

Below you’ll find a list of some of the most important companies that have introduced technology that simplifies our daily lives, improves our quality of entertainment, and makes running businesses easier and safer for everyone.

1. Apple – Cupertino, California

It goes without saying that Apple is one of the most important tech companies on the West Coast, which is largely thanks to the company’s late innovative founder Steve Jobs who introduced the Mac computer and eventually the iPhone and iPod in the early 2000s. Apple is also known for Apple TV, the Apple Watch, iPad, and several consumer and professional software applications and operating systems.

Beyond that, Apple develops computer hardware and software, as well as services, accessories, third-party digital content and networking solutions. With a market value of more than $1.2 trillion, Apple is expected to see continued growth worldwide, including in the Americas, Japan, China and Europe, and develop quality smart devices into the foreseeable future.

2. Intel – Santa Clara, California

Intel is one of the most important tech companies on the West Coast, namely because it supplies the processors for computer manufacturers like Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo. The technology giant also offers networking, data storage and communications platforms, as well as makes motherboard chipsets, graphics chips, flash memory, network interface controllers and integrated circuits and embedded software, among other things. If you own a laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone, chances are there’s an Intel device inside.

3. Google Fiber – California

Google Fiber is an important company in California listed on ISP-in-Area.com that provides high-speed internet at an affordable price in the Golden State and other states throughout the country. It provides home Wi-Fi services without contracts or fees and offers 24/7 customer service. It’s available in Oakland, Orange County, San Francisco and San Diego. But, outside of California and its fiber/ISP offerings, the company has a host of other products and services, like Google Smart Home, Gmail, Google Chrome, Drive, AdWords, Maps, the Chromebook and more.

4. Oracle – Redwood Shores, California

Oracle sells database software technology, enterprise software products, middleware and cloud engineered systems. The company also has a hand in application development, middleware, server expansion, network development and industry solutions. In 2018, Oracle began offering several autonomous service products, including the autonomous analytics cloud, which combines AI, service automation and machine learning to aid in processing information more proficiently. The company also owns Hyperion Corp., NetSuite, Siebel Systems, Sun Microsystems, Acme Packet, MICROS Systems, BEA Systems and PeopleSoft.

5. Microsoft – Redmond, Washington

Microsoft creates software and has products that are used in nearly every computer on Earth. When it comes to information technology, there’s no other company that has contributed more to the industry. Since the first personal computer emerged in 1981, Microsoft has been helping to shape the PC and all its capabilities as we know it. Indeed, we have Microsoft to thank for the Windows OS and Google Android devices, as well as Office, PowerPoint and Excel. The company also continues to enhance technology by investing in AI applications development.

Tech That Transforms Our Lives

These top tech companies have transformed our lives in ways we never imagined and continue to make strides to help connect and entertain us, as well as make our lives easier. With each passing year, the technology is enhanced and outperforms its predecessors, introducing us to new and exciting services, internet innovations, software applications and gadgets we just can’t seem to live without.