Achieve Impenetrable Parking Security With Added Awareness & Interactive Feedback System With New Locomobi World Product Release

TORONTO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Now more than ever, it’s important for people to be AWARE of who is in their parking garage. Introducing CondoPark with enhanced Added Awareness & Interactive Feedback. With features such as an enhanced AI engine for higher LPR read rates (Advanced LPR) and the ability to identify tailgating, unauthorized access, and non-vehicles such as persons, skateboards and bicycles, this system provides solid, impenetrable security for residential and commercial buildings.

Using artificial intelligence to monitor a property via the entry and exit garage doors, the front desk/concierge is alerted in real-time of all unauthorized vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians attempting to access the building through the garage. Simultaneously, the alert activates a loudspeaker in the on-ramp area, notifying the trespassers that they have not been granted access. It can also warn drivers to slow down when speeding. Using advanced vision intelligence, the system can identify characteristics of intruders such as vehicle colour, make, and model. Property managers can customize and configure the alerts that best suit their needs of security to give them peace of mind.

“During these new economic times, security is becoming more critical to keep unwanted intruders from entering parking garages. The Added Awareness Intelligent Alert System curtails crime, provides a touchless, welcoming experience for tenants and visitors and provides ultimate revenue control in commercial buildings,” says LocoMobi World CEO Grant Furlane. “Future use would include smart-talking streets and signs, truly connecting cars and the urban transportation infrastructure. Our Smart City technology is connecting vehicles anywhere they travel.”

About LocoMobi World Inc.

LocoMobi World Inc. is a cloud-based Smart City technology company specializing in parking, tolling, transit, storage, asset tracking, and threat management solutions. LocoMobi World produces and distributes pioneering technology to government, institutional and parking management clients throughout North America and has a growing platform of transportation infrastructure patents. LocoMobi provides a full line of products including Pay-On-Foot Kiosks, Pay-On-Exit Stations and Barrier Gates for Commercial and Residential Facilities.

LocoMobi’s leading cloud-based License Plate Recognition (LPR) system offers a refined approach for revenue control, virtual permitting, violation and citation management, toll road management, managed traffic lanes, gated lane environments, as well as residential multi-level condominium building parking control and access.

For more information, please visit LocoMobi’s website at https://locomobiworld.com or call Grant Furlane at 416.898.3455.

