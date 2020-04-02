American CryoStem to Develop ATCELL(TM) Clinical Study for Duchene Muscular Dystrophy with RACEMD

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / American CryoStem Corporation (OTC PINK:CRYO) a leading strategic developer, marketer and global licensor of patented adipose tissue-based cellular products and technologies for the Regenerative and Personalized Medicine industries, today announced that it has that it has entered into a license and collaboration agreement to apply American CryoStem technologies for the development therapy in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (“DMD”) patients. These include autogolous (the patient’s own) cell retrieval, storage, expansion and multiple administrations as well as potential use of the American CryoStem’s mesenchymal stem cell product, ATCELL™. RaceMD, is a 501(c)3 charitable organization focused on the urgent development, clinical study and delivery of novel treatments to Duchene Muscular Dystrophy patients. RaceMD investigators will collaborate with CRYO laboratory staff and scientists in the development of an accelerated clinical study protocol to be filed with the US FDA.

Duchene Muscular Dystrophy is a fatal childhood disease affecting about 1 in 3,500 males at birth, and is the most common type of muscular dystrophy.

ATCELL™ the Company’s autologous cellular therapy product is an experimental drug currently under review by the US FDA with its filed Investigation New Drug Application entitled: ATCell™ Expanded Autologous, Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells Deployed via Intravenous Infusion for the Treatment of Post Concussion Syndrome (PCS) in Retired Military and Athletes (IND File No. 19089).

American CryoStem was selected by RaceMD to co develop the clinical study protocol based upon its existing FDA filings, patent portfolio and extensive experience with the collection, processing, expansion, storage and delivery of autologous stem cell therapies.

