American IRA Discusses Real Estate IRA Tips for Maximizing a Retirement Nest Egg

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2020 / How might real estate help people retire? In the case of a Self-Directed IRA, a piece of real estate can become investment property with the tax protections of a retirement account. But a recent post at American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in North Carolina, recently highlighted how investors can utilize these unique arrangements to maximize the amount of money available to them during retirement.

As the article noted, real estate has the advantage of collecting rent, which can generate a generous cash flow for a savvy investor, even well into retirement. This cash flow helps supplement the income of the retirement investor, which in turn helps them either have more money to invest or provides more money to help with budgeting during retirement. And as investors add more real estate to a retirement portfolio, the potential cash flow value of that real estate only increases.

Investors can also use non-recourse loans through a Self-Directed IRA, which keeps the assets within the IRA separate from the investor. This provides a layer of protection for investors that would not otherwise be realized in personal investments.

While the post notes that there are “disqualified persons” for a Self-Directed IRA-people that should not use the retirement investment for personal use-this does not mean that real estate is ruled out as an investment. Instead, American IRA encouraged investors to think about their retirement real estate investments as separate investments. Real estate held within an IRA is for generating returns and cash flow, not for personal use.

“With this post, we showed just how powerful a real estate investment can be, even if you are not using it for yourself,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “There are a lot of people out there who know the power of real estate for generating wealth. And we wanted to show that it’s something that you can use for generating retirement wealth, too.”

