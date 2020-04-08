aptihealth Names Seasoned Growth-Stage Executive Dan Pickett as President and CEO

BOSTON and NEW YORK, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — aptihealth, the nation’s leading innovator in tech-enabled behavioral health engagement, today announced the expansion of its executive team with the appointments of Dan Pickett, as President and CEO and Dr. Alex Marsal as Chief Clinical and Science Officer.

Mr. Pickett joins aptihealth from Hudson River Capital Holdings, an aptihealth founding investor, where he was President. Prior to Hudson River Capital Holdings, he was President of Zones, a $2.4B global technology company. Pickett also served as CEO of Zones nfrastructure, and Chairman and CEO of nfrastructure prior to its acquisition by Zones. Before founding nfrastructure, Pickett co-founded CIGNA Software Sciences, an expert system and decision support fintech company acquired by Alltel Information Services.

Pickett brings over 25 years of experience scaling growth organizations in tech-enabled services. He brings deep knowledge of integrating AI and machine learning into engagement platforms that redefine how organizations and people work. Mr. Pickett’s primary responsibility is to lead the company toward expansive and diverse growth – guiding the company’s business strategy and driving success of the product, sales, marketing, clinical, and customer success teams.

“Compelled by strong evidence that aptihealth improves health outcomes and lowers health care costs, demand for our platform is stronger than ever,” said Peter Dorsman, aptihealth’s Board Chairman. “Dan has the right background to meet this demand and achieve our mission to revolutionize behavioral healthcare, ensuring the millions of people who need it have access to high-quality care, without delay.”

“The healthcare system today presents endless challenges for people suffering from behavioral health issues. From diagnosis to timely access to effective personalized care, the system is frustrating and confusing to navigate,” said Pickett. “I’m passionate about addressing these issues and empowering behavioral health specialists, medical providers, and patients with an engagement platform that can change lives. We’re innovating the integrated care model and fast-tracking patients into high-quality, personalized care for results that matter. As a director, I’ve gotten to know the aptihealth team quite well, and I look forward to working with them to make a difference.”

As aptihealth’s Chief Clinical and Science Officer, Dr. Marsal has 30 years of experience and innovation in behavioral health. Before co-founding aptihealth and serving as CEO, Dr. Marsal founded The Recovery Institute and Vanguard Behavioral Solutions. As Chief Clinical and Science Officer, Dr. Marsal’s primary responsibility is to lead aptihealth’s clinical science team – with a focus on research and integrating clinical science with clinical engineering and user-experience to drive breakthrough outcomes.

“I’m thrilled Dan is joining aptihealth and look forward to working with him to help solve the behavioral health crisis,” said Dr. Marsal. “aptihealth is delivering innovation across detection, assessment, treatment, and care coordination. This work is critically important as we address this crisis and help patients quickly access high-quality care.”

About aptihealth

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that seamlessly integrates physical and behavioral healthcare. Our platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, and individuals with our proprietary assessment and treatment management protocols to get and keep people healthier faster. aptihealth’s investors include Hudson River Capital Holdings, KASA Investments and Timber IV. For more information, visit www.aptihealth.com.

