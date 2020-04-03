BankFirst Capital Corporation Issuers Letter to Shareholders

COLUMBUS, MS / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX:BFCC)

To Our Shareholders:

Thank you for your continued support of BankFirst Capital Corporation (the “Company”) and our wholly-owned subsidiary, BankFirst Financial Services. We hope this letter finds you safe and well during this challenging and uncertain time.

Due to the public health concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the safety and wellbeing of our shareholders, employees, officers and directors and other third parties, and after considering, among other things, recent orders from federal, state and local authorities that public gatherings be limited in size, this letter is to inform you that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of the Company has been changed . As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Central Time. However, the Annual Meeting will now be held by means of remote communication. You will no longer be able to attend the Annual Meeting in-person.

To participate in the Annual Meeting by means of remote communication, shareholders should perform the following:

Register at https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/bfcc. Dial toll-free at 877-407-9124 and enter your individually-assigned Control ID and Request ID for the Annual Meeting located on your proxy card. Those planning to participate in the Annual Meeting by means of remote communication should connect to the teleconference at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting or at any adjournment(s) or postponement(s) of the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on February 23, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the Annual Meeting. A list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available for examination by any shareholder for any proper purpose during normal business hours at the offices of the Company beginning two (2) business days after notice of the Annual Meeting is given continuing through the date of the Annual Meeting.

If you would like to review a copy of the minutes from last years’ annual meeting of shareholders, please email [email protected]. If you would like to ask a question for discussion at the Annual Meeting, please submit your question to [email protected] by April 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. You will be also provided the opportunity to participate in the Annual Meeting and to vote on matters submitted to the shareholders at the Annual Meeting by means of remote communication, in accordance with Mississippi law.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting format and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Sincerely,

Moak Griffin

President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

BankFirst Capital Corporation

3159 Jefferson Street

Macon, Mississippi 39341

(662) 328-2345

