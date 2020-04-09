Baristas Munchie Magic Opens Fourth New Location in Three Weeks Delivering Ben & Jerry’s and Snacks to Customers Homes in Edmonds

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic has opened another one of its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants in Edmonds, WA that delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream along with Baristas coffee products and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners.

This marks the fourth new location opened in the past three weeks. The Edmonds location began to take orders last night through Grubhub and is in the process of integrating with our other delivery partners DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The new location opening today is at a major intersection near Edmonds Woodway High School and high-density residential neighborhoods yet gives quick access to freeways further expanding its delivery region.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: “It is always important to have the ability to react to sudden shifts in the market. Munchie Magic is committed not only to opening new locations and expanding out footprint but in supporting our pickup and delivery partners as well. Sales are increasing daily as we continue to expand our operations and refine our processes.”

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry’s: Ben & Jerry’s is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of “Grounded in Seattle” the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

