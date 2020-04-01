B&H Photo is Committed to Providing Work-from-Home and Home-Schooling Solutions

During these difficult times, B&H is determined to help people with their work-from-home, home-schooling, live streaming, and other equipment solutions needs.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2020 / The employees of B&H Photo are determined and committed to helping people choose the right work-from-home and home-schooling solutions during these challenging times. B&H’s experts are available by phone, chat, or email to help people with their technology challenges, and no purchase is required.

As a supplier of home office and home learning equipment, B&H is an essential resource for many who have had to completely shift their workflows on such short notice. The company is determined to help by providing many options and expert help for customers who urgently need equipment. B&H has been able to continue shipping product quickly to arrive at people’s homes within days.

On B&H’s website and on social media, people can find helpful information, such as a guide for cleaning smartphones and printers, and a general dos and don’ts list for photographers and filmmakers, among many articles and videos.

B&H is available at www.BandH.com to answer technology questions. Dedicated sales and customer service teams continue to field questions and offer guidance via phone, email, or Live Chat. In addition to rapid delivery of orders, New Yorkers can continue to pick up orders at the company’s 34th Street midtown location in New York.

B&H also serves many corporate, government, healthcare, and education customers and its dedicated B2B teams remain available and on the job.

B&H has prioritized employee safety and health as it navigates this crisis. The company temporarily closed its New York City retail store on March 16th, in advance of government directives, and rapidly moved its office teams to work from home. At B&H’s New Jersey warehouse, the company reduced hours and implemented aggressive distancing, cleanliness and safety measures. In addition, B&H decided to close its warehouse every Sunday so it can complete a weekly deep cleaning and sanitizing protocol.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 47 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content from our in-house specialists. B&H’s Event Space offers presentations from many of the world’s foremost experts and interviews with some of technology’s most dynamic personalities.

