C² Healthcare Announces COVID-19 Response & Recovery Plan

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — C2 Healthcare today announced their COVID-19 Response & Recovery Plan, a service for hospitals facing staffing and revenue difficulties during the COVID-19 crisis. While hospitals in concentrated areas grapple with crisis overflow, many face substantial short-term volume and revenue impact. The C2 COVID-19 Response & Recovery Plan provides critical operational analysis for Hospital CEOs and CFOs balancing community, employee, and patient safety. By providing an Operational Assessment utilizing OPTIX, a proprietary business intelligence technology, and waiving set-up fees, this analysis offers a responsive mechanism for hospital leadership to optimize operations during and after this crisis.

“As most media coverage shows the strain of staffing and gaps in PPE in concentrated areas of the country, there is also an subsequent crisis due to the decrease of surgical cases, emergency room traffic, and outpatient visits in many hospitals, pushing down revenue by up to 30%,” says David LeClercq, CEO at C2 Healthcare. “Most organizations can’t quickly adapt to these dramatic changes, therefore we are offering this assistance so critical decisions can be made with clarity, compassion and thoughtfulness.”

Features and benefits of the C2 COVID-19 Response & Recovery Plan include:

Rapid Operational Assessment

Current performance evaluation and analysis

Performance with potential increase/decrease modeling and evaluation

Opportunity identification and Benchmarking

Response and Action planning

The C2 COVID-19 Response & Recovery Plan will be available Friday, April 10th, with all set-up fees waived for our OPTIX technology. For more information about C2 Healthcare, visit www.c2healthcare.com.

About C2 Healthcare: Established in 1998, C2 Healthcare combines the heritage of Capitol Consulting’s 20-plus years of proven results with Market Square Partners’ (MS2P) international experience. C2 focuses on developing proactive management, providing timely productivity reporting and enhancing organizational resources. Our mission is to assist healthcare institutions with fiscal responsibility and cost reduction through a proactive management approach, timely productivity reporting and enhanced stewardship of resources.

About Lotus Coterie: The Lotus Coterie is a creative consultancy providing world-class creativity without the world-class overhead. Founded in 2018 by ad agency veteran, Dan Fietsam, The Lotus Coterie serves blue chip clients that strive to transform their business into an influential brand.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c-healthcare-announces-covid-19-response–recovery-plan-301037649.html

SOURCE C2 Healthcare