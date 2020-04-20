Cannabis Global Inc (OTC: MCTC) Offers Hemp You Can Feel(TM) Special Discounts for Annual 420 Cannabis Celebration

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCTC), a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies, today announces special online discount codes for purchases of Hemp You Can Feel™ Coffee on the traditional cannabis culture celebration day of April 20th. Purchases of all products using code ALLUNITED will yield 25% off all products at the www.HempYouCanFeel.com website.

“This is a unique product line based on what we believe to be the most bioavailable infusion technologies in the marketplace,” commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of Cannabis Global, Inc. “The organic coffee is super-premium and sourced directly from South America, and we supervise the roasting, grinding and packaging on-site. But, there is a lot more to the Hemp You Can Feel™️ coffee story. We have been able to achieve true water solubility without using chemicals or any of the unsophisticated, chemical laded nano-emulsions that are currently being widely used. Our unique combination of hemp extracts produces a coffee product that really needs to be experienced to fully appreciate. Thus we are running these special promotions this week only with immediate shipping, so that consumers can enjoy this unique coffee product.”

Hemp You Can Feel™️ Coffee is based on a unique patented and patent pending set of dual infusion technologies. Each single serving pod delivers approximately 30 milligrams of cannabidiol (CBD), plus a host of additional hemp extracts via a unique truly water-soluble, all-natural formulation. While most hemp extract coffee manufacturers simply spray hemp extracts onto the coffee prior to packaging, resulting in a product that is almost useless, Hemp You Can Feel™️ Coffee utilizes a set of unique infusion processes that significantly increase the amount of hemp extracts that are usable by the body. Hemp You Can Feel™️ technology is unique in that the infusion occurs at room temperature and without the use of any chemicals, surfactants, emulsifiers, or additives. The Company knows of no other comparable natural, high bioavailability infusion process.

All Hemp You Can Feel™️ Coffee products are packaged in single-serving, fully compostable with compostable pod lids and packaging. The Company’s initial production consists of three super-premium coffees: 1) Organic single source Guatemalan, a medium to dark roast, 2) Organic Colombian/Brazilian, a medium roast, and 3) Breakfast Blend, a mild, balanced and straightforward, single-source Colombian coffee.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. (MCTC) is a Nevada registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, Cannabis Global plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Cannabis Global, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/585827/Cannabis-Global-Inc-OTC-MCTC-Offers-Hemp-You-Can-FeelTM-Special-Discounts-for-Annual-420-Cannabis-Celebration