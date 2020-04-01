CannaOne Financial Statement Filing Status

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 31, 2020) – CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) (OTC Pink: CNONF) (FSE: 3CT) (“CannaOne” or the “Company”) provides an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the “MCTO”) issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on March 2, 2020. The MCTO was issued in connection with the Company’s delay in filing its annual financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended October 31, 2019 (collectively, the “Annual Filings”) beyond the required filing deadline of February 28, 2020.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings before April 9, 2020, barring any unforeseen events. Company personnel continues to work at full capacity from home without service interruption or delay in our marketing and development schedule.

The Company is providing this status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company aims to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there has been no material change in the information contained in the default announcement issued on March 5, 2020 and there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Solomon Riby-Williams
Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Tel: 604 – 559 – 8893

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/54014

More Stories

Sherry Li Proud of Thompson Education Center’s Training Programs for Nurses

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Advises of Delay in Filing

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited 2019 Annual Results Turnover Increased by 54.9% YoY to HK$209.4 Million Recording EBITDA of HK$28.4 Million Achieved Significant Progress Towards Pipeline Product with 2 Product Launches Expected in 2020

Samson Oil & Gas Announces Management Changes and Implementation of a Cost Reduction Plan

Phoenix Paramedic Solutions Begins New On Site Plasma COVID-19 Testing

Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placements and Conversion of Debts and Acquisition of Shares – Early Warning

You may have missed

Sherry Li Proud of Thompson Education Center’s Training Programs for Nurses

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Advises of Delay in Filing

Uni-Bio Science Group Limited 2019 Annual Results Turnover Increased by 54.9% YoY to HK$209.4 Million Recording EBITDA of HK$28.4 Million Achieved Significant Progress Towards Pipeline Product with 2 Product Launches Expected in 2020

CannaOne Financial Statement Filing Status

Samson Oil & Gas Announces Management Changes and Implementation of a Cost Reduction Plan

error: Content is protected !!