Clarizen Appoints Former Marketo and Adobe executive Matt Zilli as Its New CEO

Mr. Zilli Succeeds CEO Boaz Chalamish Who Has Been Appointed Chairman

SAN MATEO, Calif. – April 7, 2020 – Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Matt Zilli as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zilli was most recently Vice President, Go-to-Market at Adobe and prior to that, Chief Customer Officer at Marketo. His predecessor, Boaz Chalamish, has been named Executive Chairman.

“I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished and want to reassure our enterprise customers that maintaining business continuity and staying laser-focused on meeting their needs are our top priorities during this transition,” said Mr. Chalamish. “Our commitment to our customers informs every decision we make. Matt brings the expertise and experience we need in building and fostering strong, long-term enterprise customer relationships.”

“It’s an absolute necessity for enterprises to improve business agility and drive more effective collaboration between teams. Clarizen is poised to seize the leadership position in this highly competitive market,” said Mr. Zilli. “I’m excited to help the company capitalize on the momentum that Boaz, the senior leadership team, and all Clarizen employees worldwide have generated throughout 2019 and into 2020.”

Previously, Mr. Zilli led the field and go-to-market teams for Marketo, which Adobe acquired in 2018. He previously served as Chief Customer Officer at Marketo, overseeing Customer Success, Consulting and Global Enablement. For seven years, he supported Marketo’s growth from ~$60M in revenue through the $4.75B acquisition by Adobe. Before joining Marketo in 2013, he helped launch LineStream Technologies as that company’s Vice President of Marketing.

Mr. Zilli has extensive experience in go-to-market execution, building and leading world-class customer-facing teams, and directing global marketing, sales and customer success campaigns for some of the world’s most recognizable B2B software brands. He joins Clarizen at a time when the company’s product portfolio is earning recognition among enterprise customers and industry analysts for helping enterprise teams become more agile.

Clarizen One is the top-ranked solution in G2’s Spring 2020 Project and Portfolio Management Grid based on reviews that users of more than a dozen cloud project and portfolio management (PPM) solutions provide to G2, the world’s largest B2B technology marketplace. Additionally, Gartner named Clarizen One as an August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) for the second consecutive year.

Clarizen in February 2019 launched Clarizen Go, a robust task management solution that is the easiest way to drive agile adoption within an organization. According to IDC, “Clarizen has seen a significant uptick in leverage of Clarizen Go by customers over the course of 2019 since the product launched, as an opportunity to expand and onboard customers wanting a simple task management solution to complement the planning capabilities in Clarizen One.”

Clarizen connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action. With Clarizen, organizations can work the way they want to work and have real time visibility into all their workstreams. This keeps teams focused on the things that matter, delivers results faster, and helps them exceed their company goals and customers’ expectations. Thousands of global customers, such as Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Sodexo, De Beers, Ricoh, Box and Shaw Industries, across a wide variety of industries in 124 countries rely on Clarizen to help them achieve their business goals. To learn more, visit clarizen.com.

