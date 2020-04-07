commercetools launches Accelerator to roll out enterprise commerce initiatives within two weeks

MUNICH, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — commercetools , a leader in next-generation commerce software, today launched The commercetools Accelerator, an offering to help retailers and brands launch enterprise commerce initiatives in weeks versus months. The flexible solution allows enterprises to easily connect to their back-end systems such as CRM, ERP and OMS, integrate complex product catalogues, get up and running with commerce initiatives right away, and easily add any other channels such as POS, voice, chat and IoT when they’re ready.

Built on commercetools’ API-based modern enterprise commerce platform, The commercetools Accelerator includes one of the most advanced Progressive Web App (PWA) store front ends from Vue . It helps solve current retail pain points including:

existing commerce platforms not being designed to scale to meet high demand and handle peak performances;

time-to-market issues with adding critical business functionality such as click-and-collect solutions; and

product data importing challenges to easily import data and make it available to any sales channel.

“Many of our customers are seeing surges in online sales, and we are working to help them be as fast, flexible and responsive as this challenging situation requires, which is what our platform is built to do,” said Dirk Hoerig, Co-Founder and CEO, commercetools. “While protecting colleagues and customers are primary goals, this is not the time to pull back on finding new ways to prepare a business for the months ahead and beyond this crisis.”

According to a study from Digital Commerce 360, 30% of retailers suspect that COVID-19 will cause their e-commerce business to increase, and only 36% of retailers are taking a “wait-and-see” approach to action they are taking relative to COVID-19, while the rest are being proactive.

The commercetools Accelerator can be an easy first step in migrating away from rigid legacy platforms that don’t provide the flexibility needed today.

commercetools also offers 60-day free trials to retailers and brands who want to test the launch of new commerce functionality and specific commerce projects.

To learn more about The commercetools Accelerator, click here.

About commercetools

commercetools is the world’s leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.

commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion.

More information at commercetools.com .

Contacts:

Stephanie Wittmann

Global Communications Manager, commercetools

E: [email protected]

Tel: +49 (0)173 615 56 01

Margaret Rea

VP/Head of Americas Marketing, commercetools

E: [email protected]

M: 949-278-9149

Rebecca Harbin

Allison+Partners

E: [email protected]

Tel: 404-832-0698

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commercetools-launches-accelerator-to-roll-out-enterprise-commerce-initiatives-within-two-weeks-301036706.html

SOURCE commercetools