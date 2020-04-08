Comstor Appointed Distributor for Full Meraki Go Range

8th April 2020 – Comstor, a leading Cisco distributor and part of Westcon-Comstor, has today announced a pan-European distribution agreement for the Cisco Meraki Go range – the simple, mobile, and secure networking solution, purpose-built for small businesses.

The Meraki Go portfolio from Cisco is a low touch addition to Comstor’s current Meraki portfolio and is a complete line of powerful networking products specifically designed to meet the needs of the growing number of small businesses that need fast, secure and reliable WiFi access. Small businesses don’t always have the IT resources to implement/maintain or manage their infrastructures and Meraki Go provides the simplest way to install a networking solution. Meraki Go meets the needs of businesses that simply want to ‘Buy it, tweak it and control it’, presenting a significant opportunity for SMB-focused resellers.

“Realising that small businesses don’t have the same amount of resources to manage their networks that large organisations enjoy, we are happy to be able to offer a solution that bridges the gap. The Meraki Go product set is easy to use and one of Cisco’s most aggressively priced Small Business (SB) solutions,” said Russell Blackburn, Vice President Product Management & Marketing EMEA, Comstor.

Blackburn continued: “By bringing Meraki Go into our Enterprise Networking portfolio, we look forward to leveraging our expertise and existing specialist teams to give resellers the opportunity to expand their offering to the SB market. With the introduction of this new set of products at a time when Cisco have released their new SB programme ‘Cisco Designed’, existing Meraki partners will have the opportunity to gain a bigger prominence in this space. There will also be a tremendous opportunity for those partners who are focused on this segment of the market but are perhaps new to Cisco or Meraki.”

“We are pleased to announce this pan-European distribution agreement with Comstor for the Meraki Go portfolio from Cisco,” commented Andy Brocklehurst, Director – EMEA Channels & Distribution, Cisco Meraki. “Comstor has long been a valued and trusted partner of ours, and we are thrilled to be expanding our partnership. Many small businesses with part time or zero IT teams and resources require an easy-to-use, affordable solution that does not require large amounts of time or training to install, and Meraki Go meets these needs. We trust that Comstor will be able to leverage its strong relationships and go-to-market expertise across Europe, to help make this new set of products as successful as possible.”

Comstor will continue to offer its recognisable value to partners in conjunction with Cisco, through additional technical, sales and marketing support.

The Meraki Go solutions will be available from Comstor across Europe and Comstor sales staff are well equipped to be able to offer virtual demonstrations of the solution.

