Consumers Go To YouTube For Uplifting Content During COVID-19

Channel Factory Consumer Survey Exposes Contextual Opportunities for Brands

HOLLYWOOD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / Channel Factory, a global technology platform that maximizes both performance efficiency and brand suitability for advertisers on YouTube, today announced the results of a new survey that shows that people are flocking to YouTube for uplifting and mood enhancing content. Entitled ‘Content Consumption & Consumer Sentiment Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic’, the survey asked more than 1000 US consumers to share their YouTube activity in the recent weeks of social distancing as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

Channel Factory found that the vast majority of consumers go to YouTube to improve their mood and find uplifting, helpful and educational content. The survey also found that respondents felt that YouTube offers more contextually relevant content based on what they wanted to see.

80% of respondents go to YouTube to improve their mood

69% find the platform’s content more uplifting than other channels

While 33% of respondents go to YouTube for COVID-19 content specifically, many more are watching a broad variety of mood-boosting videos:

48% are watching entertainment videos

48% are watching music-related content

33% are consuming comedy

31% are looking at videos about DIY

29% are feasting on cooking-related content

“YouTube is delivering both meaningful and useful content for its viewers as we all spend time at home. From entertainment and comedy to fitness and cooking, people feel that YouTube is helping to entertain, accomplish tasks and boost their moods,” said Jed Hartman, Chief Commercial Officer at Channel Factory.

The research also points to a significant opportunity for brands to find positive and uplifting contextually targeted inventory on YouTube. From fitness and comedy to cooking and crafting, YouTube’s surge in traffic goes far beyond topics directly related to the pandemic. When asked specifically about YouTube advertising, survey respondents were very positive about the role advertising plays on the site:

Over 70% of respondents want ads that both boost and align with their mood

29% of participants expect ads to be relevant to the content they’re watching

“Right now, advertisers have a unique opportunity to reach their audience on YouTube with highly targeted contextual placements at a low cost. Our research concludes that the shift in consumer patterns and desire to engage with uplifting content on YouTube gives brands the opportunity to engage in a high-quality environment with a highly engaged audience,” said Hartman.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that sits at the crossroads of brand suitability and performance, turning YouTube’s 5 billion videos and 500 hours per minute of new content into brand suitable, efficient advertising opportunities. Channel Factory’s mission is to create a suitable video ecosystem that connects creators, brands, and consumers – by enabling advertisers access to the most relevant content and creators.

Through their proprietary platform that harnesses the power of the deepest YouTube dataset in the industry, Channel Factory has enabled advanced brand suitability, customized content targeting, and maximum performance for the world’s biggest brands. Channel Factory’s algorithm ensures not only that advertisers run against content that aligns to their brand, but also delivers outcomes by optimizing campaigns using historical performance data.

Channel Factory has offices across the USA, and is present in over 30 countries worldwide including the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

