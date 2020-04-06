Contentos Announces Partnership with Theta Network

NEW YORK, NY, Apr 6, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Content public blockchain Contentos (COS) announced that they signed an agreement with Theta Network (THETA) to accelerate development of video optimization and user experience with Contentos and its video platform, COS.TV. Since its launch 10 months ago, COS.TV has had more than 1.5 million minutes of videos uploaded from creators around the world. More than 20,000 videos are uploaded every week, and users watch over 500,000 minutes of videos every day. Every user can earn platform incentives on COS.TV by watching videos, uploading videos, leaving comments, liking videos, voting for BP, and participating in community activities.

Theta Network, which has received investment from Samsung NEXT, gives users the opportunity to share bandwidth and other computing resources with their community via a decentralized peer-to-peer network. Users earn tokens as a reward for contributing to the mesh content delivery network. Contentos and Theta have a common goal to build the best decentralized video platform and the projects aim to improve creator and user experiences in the field of video creation and related areas.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a decentralized global content ecosystem, which is invested jointly by Matrix Partners China, IDG, Gobi, and supported by Ontology, DHVC, Node Capital, Binance Lab, LD Capital, etc. Contentos aims to build the public chain platform that brings values back to content creators and users.

Contentos has reached a strategic partnership with the photo-editing tool PhotoGrid, the well-known live broadcast platform LiveMe, and the short-video platform Cheez. These three products have brought Contentos millions of global content creators and 60 million monthly users. In addition, Cheetah Mobile’s CleanMaster and related game products are also directly involved in the Contentos ecosystem.

About Theta Network

Theta Network (Theta) aims to develop a more efficient way to distribute any type of content and data worldwide through an incentivized peer-to-peer network. The Theta blockchain uses its tokens to encourage individual users to share excess computing power and bandwidth resources as a relay node for video streams. This mechanism can improve the quality of video streams and solve the “last mile” transmission problem, which is the main bottleneck of traditional information transmission channels, especially for 4K, 8K video and next-generation VR video. With sufficient network density, most users can pull video streams from peer Theta nodes, and video platforms can significantly reduce their costs of content delivery. Theta Network introduces a token reward mechanism to help video platforms to attract users, increase revenue, and provide a more engaging viewing.

