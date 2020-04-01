Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

BENSALEM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DOYU #classaction–Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming May 26, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who acquired DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu ” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DOYU) American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s July 16, 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

In July 2019 the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) priced at $11.50 per ADS. On December 18, 2019, Yahoo Finance listed the Company as one of “the 5 worst performing IPOs of 2019”. Then on February 27, 2020, DouYu dropped 32% from the IPO to $7.79 per ADS.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that DouYu’s risks related to its top streamers had materialized, including that: (a) a top streamer was actively misrepresenting herself on DouYu’s platform; and (b) the costs associated with retaining top streamers was swelling; (2) that DouYu did not ensure that all of its products were fully compliant with current regulatory requirements before those products became available on line; and (3) that key interactive features of DouYu’s “lucky draw” were noncompliant with current regulatory requirements, requiring DouYu to remove them from operations, which negatively impacted user engagement activity and caused disappointing financial results.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DouYu ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the IPO, you may move the Court no later than May 26, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements.

