Demand for Fox Nuts Buoyed by Nutritious Snacks Trend; Production and Supply Upset Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, Reports a New Fact.MR Study

Major participants in the global fox nuts market must tap profitable opportunities in lucrative Asia Pacific region along with leveraging online delivery channels for indubitable competitive advantage.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2020 / The global fox nuts market is projected for solid growth at a robust 9% CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2027). Heightening demand for healthy and nutritious snacks is fuelling the growth of fox nuts market. Further, higher preference for popped and roasted fox nuts is boosting market growth.

“Fox nuts are a rich source of potassium, zinc, protein, magnesium, phosphorus, carbohydrates, iron, and fiber, which pushes their popularity among customers. Shifting lifestyle patterns and greater sentience for health consciousness is bolstering the growth of fox nuts market over the forecast period,” concludes Fact.MR.

Fox Nuts Market – Key Findings

Flavored roasted fox nuts remain highly favored amongst consumers.

Household & residential buyers will remain prominent consumers of fox nuts through the forecast period.

Europe and North America will drive the consumption of fox nuts in view of rising imports.

Asia Pacific continues to lead the fox nuts market on account of native lotus cultivation from which the product is derived.

Fox Nuts Market – Key Driving Factors

Ecommerce and internet proliferation is inflating the sales of fox nuts over the forecast period.

Availability of manufacturing details and specifications is complementing the growth of fox nuts market.

Superior product transparency is a major driver of growth in the global fox nuts market.

Several discount offers along with competitive pricing is favoring the growth of fox nuts market.

Various health benefits such as low glycemic index and maintaining blood pressure is contributing substantially to market growth.

Fox Nuts Market – Key Restraint

Flatulence, constipation, gastrointestinal issues, and allergies caused by inordinate consumption of fox nuts is hindering market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Fox Nuts Market

With over a million people now infected with COVID-19, the global supply chain is facing widespread disruption, thereby hampering the growth of fox nuts market. The prominent players in high-growth regions such as India are facing major issues with production capacity since majority of the workers and consumers continue to stay inside their homes during the lockdown. In terms of both demand and supply the current scenario is still probabilistic. The growth of fox nuts market is thus experiencing a slowdown in view of current pandemic. The market is projected to pick up pace through the first half of 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the noteworthy players featured in this Fact.MR report include, but are not limited to, Mahaveer Udhyog, Indulge Foods Private Limited, Edible Desires Pvt. Ltd., MoonLite Foods Inc., Aravali Agri Products, K.K. Products, Shaktisudha Makhana, Manju Makhana, Sattviko, and BAR ITALIA srl. Key stakeholders continue to channel their resources towards Asia Pacific fox nuts market owing to remunerative opportunities in the region. They are also capitalizing on ecommerce channels with more and more people opting for online deliveries in view of hectic lifestyle.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the fox nuts market. The study provides compelling insights on the fox nuts market on the basis of type (raw, processed), buyer type (household & residential, food processors), sales channel (direct sales, hypermarket/supermarket, online retailers, grocery stores, nutritional food outlets) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

