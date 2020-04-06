Digital Marketing Agency InboundJunction Launches Dedicated Marketing Service to Support Businesses Fighting COVID-19

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2020 / PR and content marketing agency InboundJunction has launched a dedicated package of services to support businesses battling COVID-19. Companies that are focused on fighting the coronavirus outbreak, both directly and through supplying supplementary services, will be eligible for the time-limited offering.

Businesses providing life-saving products in the battle against the pandemic will be among the first to benefit from InboundJunction’s COVID-19 package. Due to the volume of information being disseminated during the current crisis, businesses delivering valuable products can struggle to cut through the noise and make themselves heard.

InboundJunction’s bespoke package for these companies will raise awareness of the solutions they are shipping, amplify their brand, and generate positive PR. Crucially, it will also help accelerate adoption of the solutions these startups are developing to support the global fight.

InboundJunction CEO Nadav Dakner said: “Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen startups and entrepreneurs throw 100% of their efforts into directly tackling COVID-19, from releasing diagnostic apps to smoothing out supply chain problems. There is a finite window of time in which to save lives and make a difference, and at InboundJunction we’re determined to do whatever we can to help.

“This means providing front-page coverage for startups operating on the frontlines. Drawing upon all our PR expertise, media contacts and an extensive network of news partners, we’ll ensure that companies trying to make a difference have the ability to do so. Getting the word out there about the transformative tech these companies have developed is the first step to making that happen.”

“The recent epidemic outbreak forced many organizations and schools to shift their activities to the virtual world,” said Magdalena Klimko, PR & Communication Specialist at ClickMeeting, online meetings and webinars platform. “We stepped in to help both new and current clients communicate easily. To support governmental, medical, and teaching entities we decided to offer them free access to our tool”.

“The team at InboundJunction reacted immediately and adjusted the strategy to match our current needs. They helped us spread the message across international media and reach thousands of relevant readers. Their commitment is invaluable, especially in these uncertain times”, Klimko said.

InboundJunction invites businesses & startups developing MedTech, Edtech, and similar products that are focused on coronavirus control to get in touch to discuss utilizing the COVID-19 package to broadcast their message to the world. To learn more about InboundJunction’s specialized PR and marketing offering, click here.

About InboundJunction

InboundJunction is a marketing and PR agency with eight years of experience of delivering campaigns for major global brands and leading startups, such as Oberlo, Hubspot, Neil Patel, Appsflyer, Wix, and others. The company’s performance-based model enables clients to monitor camapaign results and optimize their marketing spend. InboundJunction’s unrivaled network of traditional and digital media resources enables businesses to get seen when and where it matters most.

For more information about InboundJunction, please visit https://inboundjunction.com/.

