Else Nutrition Announces Expansion of Intellectual Property Portfolio to India and Canada

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2020 / ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV:BABY)(OTCQB:BABYF) (“Else” or the “Company“), a developer of novel plant-based infant and toddler nutrition, is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its intellectual property (IP) portfolio to India and Canada. The Company has received a formal grant from the Indian Patent office for its patent application 640/CHENP/2015, and a notice of allowance from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for its patent application 2898980, for its proprietary, clean, plant-based formulation for infant and toddler populations. “These are highly encouraging developments in key growth markets as we aim to extend our global reach and impact,” stated Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, Else Nutrition CEO & Co-Founder. She added, “We continue to hear from parents across all geographies that our clean, plant-based infant and toddler formulations can provide a viable alternative for parents seeking an alternative to formulas which contain cow’s milk protein or soy protein.” Additionally, since March 11, 2020, the Company has engaged AGORACOM for investor awareness, marketing and branding services (the “Advertising Services“). As consideration for the Advertising Services, Else will issue an aggregate of $60,000 plus applicable taxes in the form of common shares of Else (the “Shares“). The Shares are payable in five equal installments during a period from April 2020 until March 2021 for a total term of one-year, as further provided in the online marketing agreement between the Company and AGORACOM. The number of Shares to be issued each time an installment is due will be determined by using the closing price of the Shares of Else on the last trading day following each period for which the Advertising Services were provided. In accordance with Policy 4.3 – Shares for Debt, each Share issuance installment is subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. The number and amount of each issuance will be disclosed by way of a press release when such Shares are issued. About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the “2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions” award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly-traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QB board under the trading symbol BABYF. Else’s Executive and Advisory Board includes leaders hailing from Abbott Nutrition, Mead Johnson, Boston Children’s Hospital, ESPHGAN (European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition). Plum Organics, Tel Aviv University’s Sackler Faculty of Medicine, and Gastroenterology & Nutrition Institute of RAMBAM Medical Center. For more information, contact: Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

