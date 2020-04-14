Erin Ventures Closes Issuance of Units in Satisfaction of Certain Outstanding Convertible Debentures

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2020 / Erin Ventures Inc. (“Erin” or the “Company“) (TSXV:EV) is pleased to announce that it has closed the issuance of 8,799,901 Units in satisfaction of debt obligations to certain holders of amended and restated 12% interest bearing convertible debentures (“Debentures“) representing an aggregate principal amount equal to $295,000 and an amount of accrued interest equal to $12,996.17 in full and final satisfaction of the Company’s obligations under such Debentures.

Each Unit is analogous to the Units issued under the recently announced private placement, comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share“) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“). Each Warrant will have a three (3) year term (the “Exercise Period“) and will be exercisable into one (1) Share at a price of $0.075 in the first year and $0.10 thereafter per Share over the Exercise Period.

The Units are subject to a four-month hold period and the Exchange Hold Period as defined in the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual.

Blake Fallis, General Manager

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia and gold assets in North America. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin’s shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “EV”. For detailed information please see Erin’s website at www.erinventures.com or the Company’s filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact: Erin Ventures Inc.

Phone: 1-250- 384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746

www.erinventures.com

645 Fort Street, Suite 203

Victoria BC V8W1G2

Canada Erin’s Public Quotations: Canada

TSX Venture: EV

USA

SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432

OTCBB: ERVFF

Europe

Berlin Stock Exchange: EKV

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “feel,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” “could,” “should” and other similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, variations in estimated costs, the failure to discover or recover economic grades of minerals, and the inability to raise the funds necessary, changes in external market factors including commodity prices, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the results referred to in the forward-looking statements.

