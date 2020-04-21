Evolution Mentor Launches 4 New Programs in April

TORONTO, Apr 21, 2020 – (ACN Newswire) – Evolution Mentor Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of 4 new programs in April: Limitless Sales Training, Limitless Sales Coaching, Evolution Mentor University and Evolution Mentor Coaching.

– Limitless Sales Training: 10 week sales training video program.

– Limitless Sales Coaching: 1 on 1 sales coaching where Evolution Mentor teaches their proven model.

– Evolution Mentor University: On-demand weekly mastermind created to take your life to the next level.

– Evolution Mentor Coaching: Coaching sessions to keep you accountable while achieving your largest goals over the next 12 months.

CEO Pat Mazza says, “Evolution Mentor intends to play a significant role in creating a world in which true wealth – spiritual, material, intellectual – flows to, through and from every person in an ever-expanding, never-ending cycle of abundance. We strongly believe that life should be abundant in all aspects. This includes money, happiness, peace, well-being and the following of a unique life purpose.”

Mazza has worked with the likes of Google, Microsoft and Hitachi and is acknowledged as an authority in the world of sales. He has acted as a consultant to more than 30 public companies, and has been featured in major newspapers and magazines around the world.

Evolution Mentor has more than a million followers on social media platforms. CEO Pat Mazza has addressed more than 1,000,000 people in hundreds talks and seminars throughout the US, and Canada. As a Keynote speaker and seminar leader, Mazza addresses more than 100,000 people each year.

“It’s my life’s purpose,” says Mazza. “Success to me is making a positive impact on others and promoting the common good in the world. Helping those that are struggling gave me opportunity to make the greatest impact. I’ve at least doubled, if not tripled, my quotas in the last 7 years from selling. I never thought of sales coaching as a career, but nothing is more rewarding than helping struggling reps who need a hand.”

Professor David Long of East Carolina University, for instance, had this to say after working with Evolution Mentor: “Evolution Mentor is that kind of company which cares about making this world a better place. Their knowledge of self-improvement and sales is unparalleled, and the changes they’ve helped clients achieve are remarkable.”

Most individuals live their lives in reaction, rather than creating a masterpiece. They only experience tiny amounts of purpose, desire, and passion. Evolution Mentor has a proven system that helps people to shift their paradigms and helps them to overcome their limiting beliefs and fears. Individuals will learn how to master their states, and develop their core confidence, vitality, and passion to live life on their terms.

