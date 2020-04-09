FANDOM SPORTS Media Corporation’s Esports Platform Creates Dual Opportunity to Address All Age Esports Fans and Esports Betting

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 9, 2020) – FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ43) (“FANDOM SPORTS” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Fandom Sports cutting edge esports platform is ideally suited for esports engagement in both a non-betting and betting environment.

Esports target groups are not just another type of sports fan and they can not be treated like traditional sports fans. The esports user base and their interest in gaming make them an entirely new customer category that requires a tailored, lightning fast platform.

The Fandom network can host two user groups: the all age esports gaming community, and, the verified player identities attached to the esports betting vertical of the business model.

The Fandom Esports Platform features include:

BLAZE blockchain secured player identity,

Micropayment capability with 50,000 transactions per second,

Gamification engine, and,

Fast API calls on esports game data.

These features make the platform capabilities unique and well suited for all age esports engagement and esports betting.

Ankur Maheswari, CEO Deqode, comments, “Deqode is a premium fantasy sports and micropayment platform builder. We have worked in the past on fantasy gaming and many blockchain micropayment solutions. The current FANDOM SPORTS technology architecture is perfectly suited as a dual platform for all age esports fan engagement and esports betting.”

Esports gaming, fantasy gaming, and related betting are growing fast. “The esports market is seeing rapid year-on-year growth, and we believe that betting represents the single biggest opportunity in this space,” Midnite co-founder Nick Wright tells TechCrunch. “Wagering on esports is expected to exceed $12 billion by the end of 2020, making betting already one of the fastest-growing verticals within esports.”

The Company continues to explore methods to monetize all-age global esports debates as well as potential fantasy esports gaming and esports betting with a partnership-based business model.

About FANDOM SPORTS:

“PLAY. PREDICT. GET REWARDED.”

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content.

Fandom Esports Platform is all about micro-payments with Blaze blockchain technology that offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure. Using Blaze as a payment structure for Fandom Esports Platform will open up new micro transaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

For additional Information:

Investor Relations

Henri Holm

Email: [email protected]

Phone +1 604 2566990

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company’s corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “consider,” “project,” and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS’ good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS’ annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

