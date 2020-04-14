Fiore Gold Reports 38% Increase in Gold Production Compared to Q1 2020

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2020 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) (“Fiore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company’s second fiscal quarter (“Q2”) of 2020 for its Pan open pit mine in White Pine County, Nevada.

Highlights:

Q2 gold production of 12,085 ounces representing a production record for the Pan Mine and a 38% increase compared to Q1 2020

Gold sales of 12,026 ounces at an average realized price of $1,576 per ounce, all sales unhedged

Mined ore production in Q2 of 14,177 tons per day with a stripping ratio of 1.8:1.0 and grade of 0.016 ounces/ton

Closing cash balance of $9.1 million, an increase of $2.6 million relative to our last reported cash at December 31, 2019

29,014 man-hours worked in Q2 with one reportable incident and zero lost-time injuries

Results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment released on April 9 th demonstrating positive economics for the Gold Rock project with opportunities to further enhance value

Pan exploration drilling continued in the quarter, program expected to conclude in April 2020 with a resource update and new life of mine plan issued in H2 2020

Tim Warman, Fiore’s CEO commented, “In Q2 2020, the crushing circuit at Pan demonstrated its true potential as the mine produced over 12,000 gold ounces at the higher recovery levels we expected after transitioning to crushing. These higher production levels came at the same time as increased gold prices allowing us to put cash on the balance sheet while continuing to invest in drilling at Pan. At the same time, we recognize the inherent risk posed by COVID-19. The health and safety of our employees comes first, and we have put a range of operating protocols in place to best mitigate the risk to them. We are fortunate that we have no reported cases at site and continue to operate. We are in continual contact with our partners and have not had any meaningful disruptions to our supply chain, key contractors or refiners. We are pleased we can reiterate our 2020 guidance but acknowledge the uncertainty of the upcoming period. With our strengthened balance sheet and contingency planning in place we are well prepared to meet potential challenges.”

Technical Disclosure

The scientific and technical information relating to Fiore Gold’s properties contained in this news release was approved by J. Ross MacLean (MMSA), Fiore Gold’s Chief Operating Officer and a “Qualified Person” under National Instrument 43-101.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

continue to grow gold production at the Pan Mine, while increasing the resource and reserve base

advance the development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

